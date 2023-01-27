Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that, effective January 19, 2023, the Company granted 7,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1 and 7,500 RSUs to New Employee 2. (These RSU figures reflect grants made prior to the Jaguar reverse stock split that became effective January 23, 2023. Following this reverse stock split, each grant totals 100 RSUs). These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the employee's date of hire.

All RSUs described above were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's acceptance of employment with the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to the employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

