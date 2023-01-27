Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Carrie Arran Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") reports that it has changed its auditor to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Vancouver, BC ("Successor Auditor") effective January 26, 2023.

At the request of the Corporation, MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Mississauga, ON ("Former Auditor") resigned as the auditor of the Corporation effective January 26, 2023. Carrie Arran's Board of Directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Corporation effective January 26, 2023 until the close of the Corporation's next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Corporation's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Corporation's Audit Committee and Board of Directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

For Further Information:

Richard A. Graham

Director

Telephone: (604) 488-8717

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152791