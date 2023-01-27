RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of Series 3 Secured Green Bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"),a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 9, 2022, regarding the public offering (the "Public Offering") of Series 3 secured green bonds of the Company (the "Green Bonds"), that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of Green Bonds (the "Private Placement", and together with the Public Offering, the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company is seeking to raise up to C$8,000,000 of Canadian dollar denominated Green Bonds and US$5,000,000 in U.S. dollar denominated Green Bonds. The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of C$1,000 or US$l,000. The maximum proceeds the Company intends to raise under the Offering will be C$23,000,000.

The Green Bonds will have a term of five years and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Integral Wealth Securities Limited a corporate advisory fee consisting of a to be determined amount of cash and broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be utilized to acquire revenue-based royalties and/or provide loans to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy companies. The Company has prepared a Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2018), which framework is available on the Company's website, here.

For further details regarding the Offering, please see the Company's news release dated December 9, 2022.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offers to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons or any persons in the United States.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, the closing of the Offering, use of proceeds from the Offering, the terms and conditions of the Green Bonds, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

