Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Brown as its new Corporate Secretary. Mr. Brown joins the Company from Ardent Corporate Services Inc., a full-service corporate secretarial firm that provides corporate secretarial and corporate governance services for public and private companies including go-public transactions, private placements, SEDI, SEDAR, and regulatory reporting. Mr. Brown has over 13 years of experience working in the public markets and has served as Corporate Secretary for multiple publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Furthermore, Carlyle would like to announce the resignation of its current Corporate Secretary, Damien Good. The Company thanks Ms. Good for her many efforts and support and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company has approved the issuance of 150,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 150,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.325 per Share.

Carlyle Engages Investor Relations Digital Marketing Agency

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Omni8 Media Communications Inc. ("Omni8") to provide certain investor relations services to the Company and develop its international market awareness. The term of the Agreement (as defined below) is for a four (4) month period (the "Term") and terminates May 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the independent consultant agreement (the "Agreement"), Carlyle has agreed to pay Omni8 an aggregate of $60,000, to be paid as follows: $15,000 in cash and $15,000 payable in Shares upon entry into of the Agreement by Omni8, and $10,000 payable in Shares for each of the final three months of the Term which will commence following the completion of the second month of the Term. All Shares issuable under the Agreement will be issued at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the CSE, subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Omni8 is a content focused digital marketing agency that strives to think outside the box. Omni8 are experts in branding, messaging, digital marketing, and content creation. Omni8's founders have spent over 16 years working in the Canadian capital markets and possess the ability to combine the art of public company communications with the science of digital marketing. Omni8's principals have worked with dozens of companies in varied industries in investor relations, corporate communications, public relations, corporate and business development, and M&A.

The services will include helping Carlyle develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts.

The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Discord, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites such as financialgambits.com and others to be determined.

Omni8's contact information is as follows: 200-1281 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3J7, Canada, attention: Ryan Johnson, phone: 604.726.4498, and email: info@omni8media.com. Mr. Johnson will be responsible for the facilitation of the services noted above.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of BC. And is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

