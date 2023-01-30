The people of Salt Lake County Utah now have easy access to an advanced ionized alkaline drinking water purification system that eliminates the need for bottled water, and which helps families improve the quality, taste, and convenience of their drinking water.

Highland, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - VeryHealthyWater of Highland Utah is pleased to introduce its new distributor of alkaline water ionizer purification systems, Chuck Bello of Sandy Utah. Chuck will help people in Salt Lake County acquire high quality home drinking water filter systems to eliminate reliance on bottled water.





VeryHealthyWater Introduces New Alkaline Drinking Water Distributor Sandy Utah

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/152700_365a99cc748ebbf6_001full.jpg

Chuck joined the VeryHealthyWater team as an Enagic Independent Distributor. Enagic® is a leading manufacturer of alkaline water ionizers since 1974 with an impressive product line that includes residential and commercial grade water ionizers that produce five types of water.

Chuck will assist homeowners acquire high-quality drinking water purification systems that easily install on the kitchen countertop or underneath the sink, to eliminate reliance on bottled water.

The product line is sought after by individuals and families seeking to improve the quality of their tap water by removing contaminants and ionizing the water to produce alkaline drinking water. The water purifier systems also produce other types of water at the touch of a button to be used for beauty, personal care, cleaning and sanitizing.

Commercial applications for the water ionizers include restaurants, spas, dairy farms and other enterprises that use water for drinking or cleaning.

Restaurants find the technology particularly helpful by using the ionized water in cooking to enhance the flavor of food, as well as the cleaning and sanitizing waters to reduce cost and eliminate the use of harsh chemicals in the restaurant.

While Chuck is based in Sandy, Utah, the surrounding areas include the communities of Draper, Granite, Cottonwood Heights, Little Cottonwood Creek Valley, Alta Vista, White City, Midvale, West Jordan, South Jordan, Riverton, Bluffdale, Herriman, Oquirrh, Glendale, West Valley City, Kearns, Taylorsville, Meadowbrook, Millcreek, Holladay, Mt Olympus, Zions Park, South Salt Lake and Salt Lake City.

In addition to supporting the local market in person, Chuck provides an online store to support thirsty customers wherever they may be so long as they have a computer, tablet or smart phone to reach his website.

VeryHealthyWater company spokesperson, Bob Hilke, states: "Chuck brings great sales and customer support expertise to help the company expand its Utah operations, and to help the company deliver on its vision of eliminating plastic bottles that pollute the environment while at the same time helping families upgrade the quality, taste and convenience of their drinking water."

Additional information:

https://veryhealthywater.org/chuck-bello-alkaline-water-ionizer-distributor-sandy-utah/

VeryHealthyWater, a DBA business of Hilke Enterprises LLC, is a water filter and alkaline water ionizer distributor business serving customers around the world for more than 14 years.

Contact Info:

Name: Robert Hilke

Email: bob@veryhealthywater.org

Organization: VeryHealthyWater

Address: 5513 W 11000 N #426, Highland, UT 84003, United States

Website: https://VeryHealthyWater.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152700