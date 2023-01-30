Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company"), will host its annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in-person at the newly renovated Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on March 2 and 3.

Red Cloud is excited to announce that over the course of the two-day event, over 80 presenting companies covering 10 commodities of interest are expected to join.

It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. Register now to secure your attendance, and to keep up-to-date with the agenda schedule and keynote speaker lineup.

"We're thrilled to be hosting yet another Pre-PDAC event in Toronto with some of the best known names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "We're excited to focus on key investments themes that are making headlines in the first quarter of 2023, listen in on project updates and so much more."

To register, request 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/

Red Cloud would like to thank its partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for their continued support.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/F7PQymEQUww

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7PQymEQUww





For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152789