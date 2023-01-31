Mobile Lean, S.L.: mlean Raises 3M Euros to Accelerate Growth with Connected Worker Software

VALLADOLID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / mlean, a leading Spanish company in continuous improvement software for manufacturers has announced today that it has raised 3 million euros in Series A financing. The company continues its runway to accelerate its expansion in Europe and continues receiving the trust of Caixa Capital Risc and other investors after the last two years with positive net results. The company aims to bring relevant applications to the market that transform factories into sustainable environments by connecting workers to industrial processes.

mlean, founded in 2014 with headquarters in Valladolid, Spain, provides a set of web and mobile products from objectives deployment to managing the shop floor. The mlean Production System, one of the most complete systems on the market, has focused its efforts to collect the knowledge of thousands of employees on the production line to improve manufacturing processes in a single digital point.

With this funding, mlean plans to double its headcount to expand its international operations in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Portugal, and the LATAM region. This increase in headcount will support current and new customers, spanning more than 30 countries. mlean intends to continue investing in R&D to add new product features and apply AI with data science to customers' workflows. The company is paying special attention to data collection and the user community to get the right insights for its customers and thus change the future of manufacturing.

"Automation in the industry has been for years the first item in the corporate agendas. During uncertain economic times, we need to boost the assets we already have, people, to reach desired productivity levels." Roberto Delgado, CEO of mlean explains. "mlean is focused on collecting the knowledge of the people that are currently moving in highly complex environments. Additionally, with this investment in AI and data science we are making sure we generate the greatest contribution for our customers to boost digital efficiency in real-time," adds Delgado.

The mlean® products are already in more than 400 factories worldwide, in 32 countries, and used by 100.000 people. The mlean Production System is already translated into 17 languages and for multiple industries. This experience embedded in the application strives not only to accelerate customers' digitalization journey but also to enrich peoples' lives in their daily routines.

mlean® is one of the leading global companies in continuous improvement software. Headquartered in Valladolid, Spain, it has been helping to manage the shop floor of industrial operations since 2014. Its range of products focuses on digitalizing, improving, and managing industrial operations by simply connecting people with industrial processes.

The result is a digital approach preferred by manufacturing companies from multiple industries in the world. Their core product, the mlean Production System, is the most complete tool for continuous improvement powered by people that leaves a positive impact on our environment with zero paper, improved efficiency, and strives to change the future of manufacturing.

From left to right: Roberto Delgado CEO & co-founder, Angélica Lozano CTO & co-founder, Antonio Alonso CFO & co-founder

