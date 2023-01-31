Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of Two Boeing 737-8 Aircraft with TUI Group

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of two Boeing 737-8 aircraft with TUI Group. The first aircraft delivered in January 2023 and the second aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2023.



"Griffin is excited to have TUI as a new customer. We are looking forward to building a long-term relationship with TUI and advancing their sustainability goals with one of the most modern and environmentally progressive aircraft available in the market," said Eric Hild, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Griffin. "These new 737-8s will further enhance TUI's ability to offer the highest quality customer service in the leisure market by providing high levels of passenger comfort, significantly reduced fuel consumption, and longer-range capability."

"We are very pleased to have started our relationship with Griffin through these financing transactions with deliveries in time for the peak summer season," said Patricia Verheijen, Head of Fleet Finance at TUI Group. "These two Boeing 737-8s are an important addition to our fleet, characterized by considerably lower fuel consumption and noise emissions than the airplanes that they replace. This contributes to our aim to reduce the environmental impact of holidays and to maintain our top ranking among the world's most carbon-efficient airlines."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About TUI Group

TUI Group is one of the world's leading tourism groups and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 27 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 100 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and over 1,000 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of TUI's corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

For more information visit www.tuigroup.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom

lgroom@griffingam.com



