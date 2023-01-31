Regulatory News:

Group highlights

Strong momentum with our clients in challenging markets

In 2022, the combined impact of persistent inflation, rapid central bank tightening, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other geopolitical tensions affected asset pricing levels and investor sentiment. Our unwavering commitment to our clients enabled us to maintain positive momentum across the firm. Against this backdrop, we attracted USD 60bn in net new fee-generating assets1 in GWM for the full year, USD 25bn of net new money in AM (of which USD 26bn in Money Market), and CHF 2bn of net new investment products for Personal Banking, an 8% growth rate. As clients repositioned their investments in response to interest rate increases, we captured demand for higher yield through our savings products, certificates of deposit and money market funds. And we delivered a 17% YoY increase in net interest income across GWM and P&C in 2022. While private clients generally remained on the sidelines throughout the year due to high uncertainty and unfavorable market trends, institutional clients were very active, driven by sustained equity market volatility in 1H22, and by strong FX and rates markets in 2H22.



In Americas, for the full year, GWM attracted net new fee-generating assets1 of USD 17bn, and we closed the year with another strong quarter in advisor recruiting. We continued to see positive momentum in Private Markets, which attracted USD 10bn net new commitments, and in our SMA2 offering, which contributed USD 21bn of net new money in AM.



In Switzerland, we retained our position as #1 bank3. In 2022, we saw USD 7bn net new loans and USD 9bn net new deposits in GWM and P&C combined, contributing to record loan and deposit volumes, and we attracted USD 9bn net new fee-generating assets1.



In EMEA, we generated USD 20bn of net new fee-generating assets1 and we completed the sale of our domestic wealth management business in Spain, which further optimizes our footprint. In the IB, our Global Markets business had its best year on record, and we outperformed the fee pool in Global Banking.



In APAC, we attracted USD 14bn of net new fee-generating assets1 for the year, and we were #1 in equity capital markets4 for non-domestic banks. We also delivered the best M&A year on record5, and were recently named the best Investment Bank6 in Asia and Australia by Finance Asia.



We continued to improve the way we manage, change and develop technology, and we have been fostering our engineering culture. For instance, 65% of our applications are currently on the Cloud, and engineers make up 68% of the technology teams that have transitioned to Agile. We achieved this while remaining disciplined on costs, progressing our cost-saving program as planned and investing in our growth initiatives.



Executing on our strategy and achieved our Group targets in 2022

In 2022, we remained focused on executing our strategy, and delivered a return on CET1 capital of 17.0% and a cost/income ratio of 72.1%, in line with our Group targets. PBT was USD 9,604m (up 1% YoY). Total revenues decreased 2% YoY, with operating expenses down 4%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 7,630m (up 2% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 2.25.



4Q22 PBT was USD 1,937m (up 12% YoY). Total revenues were down 8% YoY, while operating expenses decreased 13%. The cost/income ratio was 75.8%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,653m (up 23% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 0.50. The return on CET1 capital was 14.7%. We repurchased USD 1.3bn of shares in 4Q22.



Positioned to fund growth and deliver strong capital returns in 2023

We maintained a strong capital position, ending the year with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.2% and a CET1 leverage ratio of 4.42%, both significantly in excess of our guidance of ~13% and >3.7%, respectively. Our balance sheet remains strong, with a high-quality loan book where 95% of our loans7 are collateralized, and with an average LTV of less than 55%.



For the financial year 2022, we intend to propose an ordinary dividend of USD 0.55 per share8. We repurchased USD 5.6bn of shares in 2022, and we expect to repurchase more than USD 5bn of shares during 2023. Our highly accretive, capital-light business model, with a balance sheet for all seasons and disciplined cost management, position us well to continue executing our growth strategy and deliver strong capital returns, while weathering the challenges of the current macroeconomic environment.

Ralph Hamers, UBS's Group CEO

"We remained close to our clients and provided them with best-in-class advice, bespoke services, and seamless solutions resulting in net new fee-generating assets of USD 60bn for the full year and USD 23bn in the fourth quarter. This was accomplished in a year marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment, persistent inflation, rapid central bank tightening, the Russia-Ukraine war, the impact of COVID in China, and other geopolitical tensions.

We continue to execute our strategy to capture growth. In the US and in APAC, we are strengthening our OneBank approach for our core wealth and Global Family and Institutional Wealth clients. In the US, we have 20% of the Barron's top 100 PWM teams and we recruited high-quality advisors in the second half of the year. In EMEA, we maintained our momentum with clients and targeted growth opportunities across Europe and the Middle East. And in Switzerland, we remained the undisputed market leader and finished the year with record loan and deposit volumes.

Our commitment to serving our clients and the disciplined execution of our strategy led to good results this year. We delivered on our Group targets and are confident in our ability to do so in 2023. We repurchased USD 5.6bn of shares in 2022 and are increasing our dividend by 10% YoY to USD 0.55 per share, for a total capital return of USD 7.3bn.

We are starting 2023 from a position of strength. While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, our operational resilience, capital strength and capital generation put us in a great position to serve our clients, fund growth and deliver strong capital returns to shareholders. We remain committed to a progressive dividend and expect to repurchase more than USD 5bn of shares in 2023."

Fourth quarter 2022 performance overview Group

Group 4Q22 FY22 Targets/guidance Return on CET1 capital 14.7% 17.0% 15-18% Return on tangible equity 13.2% 14.9% Cost/income ratio 75.8% 72.1% 70-73% Net profit attributable to shareholders USD 1.7bn USD 7.6bn CET1 capital ratio 14.2% 14.2% ~13% CET1 leverage ratio 4.42% 4.42% >3.7% Tangible book value per share USD 16.28 USD 16.28 Buybacks USD 1.3bn USD 5.6bn USD ~5.5bn in FY22

Group PBT USD 1,937m, +12% YoY

PBT was USD 1,937m, including net credit loss expense of USD 7m. The cost/income ratio was 75.8%, 4.7 percentage points lower YoY. Total revenues were down 8% YoY, while operating expenses decreased 13%, largely as 4Q21 included USD 740m related to litigation provisions for the French cross-border matter. Excluding these litigation provisions, operating expenses would have decreased 3% and PBT would have declined 22%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,653m (up 23% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 0.50. Return on CET1 capital was 14.7%.

Fourth quarter 2022 performance overview Business Divisions and Group Functions

Global Wealth Management 4Q22 FY22 Targets/guidance Profit before tax USD 1.1bn USD 5.0bn PBT growth +88% YoY +4% YoY 10-15% over the cycle Invested assets USD 2.8trn USD 2.8trn Net new fee-generating assets1 USD 23.3bn USD 60.1bn Personal Corporate Banking Profit before tax CHF 0.5bn CHF 1.7bn Return on attributed equity (CHF) 22% 20% Net new investment products for Personal Banking CHF 0.1bn CHF 2.0bn Asset Management Profit before tax USD 0.1bn USD 1.4bn Invested assets USD 1.1trn USD 1.1trn Net new money USD 10.8bn USD 24.8bn Net new money excl. money markets USD (5.6)bn USD (1.6)bn Investment Bank Profit before tax USD 0.1bn USD 1.9bn Return on attributed equity 4% 15% RWA and LRD vs. Group 29% 31% 29% 31% Up to 1/3

Global Wealth Management (GWM) PBT USD 1,058m, +88% YoY

Total revenues decreased 5% YoY to USD 4,601m, which included a USD 41m gain from the sale of our US alternative investments administration business. Net interest income increased 35%, mainly due to an increase in deposit revenues, as rising interest rates led to higher deposit margins. This increase was partly offset by the effects of shifts to lower-margin products and higher interest rates paid to clients, as well as a decrease in average deposit volumes. Recurring net fee income decreased 17%, primarily driven by negative market performance and foreign currency effects, partly offset by incremental revenues from net new fee-generating assets1. Transaction-based income decreased 19%, mainly driven by lower levels of client activity. Net credit loss expenses were USD 3m, compared with net releases of USD 2m in 4Q21. Operating expenses were down 17%, primarily due to 4Q21 including USD 657m in litigation provisions for the French cross-border matter. 4Q22 included lower personnel expenses, primarily as a result of lower financial advisor variable compensation following a decrease in compensable revenues, and benefited from positive foreign currency effects. The cost/income ratio was 76.9%, down 11.4 percentage points YoY. Fee-generating assets were up 8% sequentially to USD 1,271bn. Net new fee-generating assets1 were USD 23.3bn.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) PBT CHF 504m, +51% YoY

Total revenues increased 10% YoY. Net interest income increased 21%, mainly driven by higher deposit margins, as a result of rising interest rates, and higher loan revenues, partly offset by lower deposit fees. 4Q21 included a benefit from the Swiss National Bank deposit exemption. Recurring net fee income decreased 6%, mostly driven by lower custody fees from investment fund, custody and mandate assets, reflecting negative market performance. Transaction-based income decreased 1%, mainly reflecting lower brokerage fees. Net credit loss releases were CHF 3m, compared with net releases of CHF 9m in 4Q21. Operating expenses decreased 12%, mainly due to 4Q21 including a CHF 76m (USD 83m) increase in litigation provisions for the French cross-border matter. The cost/income ratio was 53.6%, 13.4 percentage points lower YoY.

Asset Management (AM) PBT USD 124m, (63%) YoY

Total revenues were down 31% YoY. Net management fees decreased 25%, mostly reflecting negative market performance and foreign currency effects. 4Q21 included a one-time effect of USD 35m that resulted from a change in the fee accrual methodology for Swiss investment fund fees. Performance fees decreased by USD 70m, mainly in Hedge Fund Businesses. Operating expenses decreased 4%, mainly reflecting lower personnel expenses, which included positive foreign currency effects. The cost/income ratio was 75.1%, 21.5 percentage points higher YoY. Invested assets increased by 9% sequentially to USD 1,064bn. Net new money was USD 10.8bn (negative USD 5.6bn excluding money market flows).

Investment Bank (IB) PBT USD 112m, (84%) YoY

Total revenues decreased 24%. Global Markets revenues decreased USD 172m, or 11%, primarily due to lower Derivatives Solutions and Execution Services revenues. Global Banking revenues decreased by USD 365m, or 52%, primarily driven by lower Capital Markets revenues. Operating expenses increased 3%, mainly driven by variable compensation expenses above the lower level of variable compensation expenses in 4Q21, partly offset by positive foreign currency effects. The cost/income ratio was 92.9%, 24.3 percentage points higher YoY. Return on attributed equity was 3.5%.

Group Functions PBT USD 114m, compared with USD (246)m in 4Q21

Extending UBS's leadership in sustainability

Sustainability has long been a firm-wide priority at UBS. We aim to offer solutions to help private and institutional clients meet their investment objectives, including through sustainable finance. In addition, we want to be the provider of choice for clients who wish to mobilize capital toward the achievement of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Top-ranked in key sustainability ratings

In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, UBS again ranks as one of the leading firms in the diversified financial services sector. Our MSCI ESG rating remained unchanged at AA. We again secured a place on CDP's climate "A List". Sustainalytics assessed UBS to have a low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, an improvement from last year's rating.

In the fourth quarter, we announced the launch of our new Sustainability and Impact Forum, with the appointment of its first four members. The forum will bring together leaders with broad perspectives to further the cross-industry debate on the most critical sustainable finance issues facing the world today.

Facilitating the low-carbon transition

We are a founding member and shareholder of Carbonplace. Its blockchain-based technology will allow the simultaneous settlement of carbon credits and immediate transfer of ownership upon payment, making the transfer process traceable and the records of ownership reliable. Commercial launch of the platform is expected in 2023.

The "Low Carbon Transition" building block for UBS Manage Advanced [My Way] mandates enables clients to position their assets for the net-zero carbon transition via a mix of ESG leaders and ESG thematic strategies. This is the first sustainable investing building block with an explicit focus on climate transition related risks and opportunities.

Our Energy Storage Fund acquired a second portfolio of projects in Texas, doubling the size of the ESIF portfolio from 740MW to over 1500MW and representing USD 525m of deployable capital. Our Clean Energy Infrastructure investment solution CEIS 3, a joint initiative with Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved its first close, with institutional investors committing to a total of CHF 772m. Finally, we priced a highly successful inaugural sovereign green bond for New Zealand, raising NZD 3bn.

Supporting relief and philanthropy efforts

As of 31 December 2022, the Ukraine Relief Fund had disbursed over half of the USD 56m committed by clients, employees, UBS and our strategic partner XTX Markets for relief and recovery efforts in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. The fund is supporting more than 25 organizations and their local partners in Ukraine and the neighboring countries of Poland, Moldova and Romania. These organizations include the International Rescue Committee and its partners, which had reached more than 72,000 families with emergency cash support, and project HOPE, which had treated 26,000 people through mobile medical units, as of the end of December 2022.

UBS Optimus Foundation announced the launch of its Australian chapter to meet growing local demand for philanthropy. This is the Foundation's eighth office worldwide and fourth in the Asia Pacific region, preceded by chapters in the Hong Kong SAR, Beijing, and Singapore. The Foundation supports over 320 programs across 60 countries.

Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or for the year ended USD m, except where indicated 31.12.22 30.9.22 31.12.21 31.12.22 31.12.21 Group results Total revenues 8,029 8,236 8,705 34,563 35,393 Credit loss expense (release) 7 (3) (27) 29 (148) Operating expenses 6,085 5,916 7,003 24,930 26,058 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,937 2,323 1,729 9,604 9,484 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,653 1,733 1,348 7,630 7,457 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.50 0.52 0.38 2.25 2.06 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%) 11.7 12.3 8.9 13.3 12.6 Return on tangible equity (%) 13.2 13.9 10.0 14.9 14.1 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 14.7 15.5 11.9 17.0 17.5 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%) 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.4 Cost income ratio (%) 75.8 71.8 80.5 72.1 73.6 Effective tax rate (%) 14.5 25.0 21.4 20.2 21.1 Net profit growth (%) 22.6 (24.0) (17.6) 2.3 13.7 Resources2 Total assets 1,104,364 1,111,753 1,117,182 1,104,364 1,117,182 Equity attributable to shareholders 56,876 55,756 60,662 56,876 60,662 Common equity tier 1 capital3 45,457 44,664 45,281 45,457 45,281 Risk-weighted assets3 319,585 310,615 302,209 319,585 302,209 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)3 14.2 14.4 15.0 14.2 15.0 Going concern capital ratio (%)3 18.2 19.1 20.0 18.2 20.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)3 33.0 33.7 34.7 33.0 34.7 Leverage ratio denominator3 1,028,461 989,787 1,068,862 1,028,461 1,068,862 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3 4.42 4.51 4.24 4.42 4.24 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 163.7 162.7 155.5 163.7 155.5 Net stable funding ratio (%) 119.8 120.4 118.5 119.8 118.5 Other Invested assets (USD bn)4 3,957 3,706 4,596 3,957 4,596 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 72,597 72,009 71,385 72,597 71,385 Market capitalization1 57,848 46,674 61,230 57,848 61,230 Total book value per share (USD)1 18.30 17.52 17.84 18.30 17.84 Tangible book value per share (USD)1 16.28 15.57 15.97 16.28 15.97 1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of the UBS Group fourth quarter 2022 report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Targets, aspirations and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group fourth quarter 2022 report for more information. 4 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information.

Income statement For the quarter ended change from For the year ended USD m 31.12.22 30.9.22 31.12.21 3Q22 4Q21 31.12.22 31.12.21 Net interest income 1,589 1,596 1,770 (0) (10) 6,621 6,705 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,876 1,796 1,365 4 37 7,517 5,850 Net fee and commission income 4,359 4,481 5,529 (3) (21) 18,966 22,387 Other income 206 363 40 (43) 415 1,459 452 Total revenues 8,029 8,236 8,705 (3) (8) 34,563 35,393 Credit loss expense (release) 7 (3) (27) 29 (148) Personnel expenses 4,122 4,216 4,216 (2) (2) 17,680 18,387 General and administrative expenses 1,420 1,192 2,212 19 (36) 5,189 5,553 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets 543 508 574 7 (5) 2,061 2,118 Operating expenses 6,085 5,916 7,003 3 (13) 24,930 26,058 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,937 2,323 1,729 (17) 12 9,604 9,484 Tax expense (benefit) 280 580 370 (52) (24) 1,942 1,998 Net profit (loss) 1,657 1,742 1,359 (5) 22 7,661 7,486 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4 9 11 (60) (65) 32 29 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,653 1,733 1,348 (5) 23 7,630 7,457 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 2,208 (48) 1,178 87 3,167 5,119 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 17 (8) 7 137 18 13 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 2,190 (40) 1,171 87 3,149 5,106

Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and

UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.22 As of or for the quarter ended 30.9.22 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.21 USD m, except where indicated UBS Group

AG

consolidated UBS AG

consolidated Difference

(absolute) UBS Group

AG

consolidated UBS AG

consolidated Difference

(absolute) UBS Group

AG

consolidated UBS AG

consolidated Difference

(absolute) Income statement Total revenues 8,029 8,078 (49) 8,236 8,308 (73) 8,705 8,819 (114) Credit loss expense (release) 7 7 0 (3) (3) 0 (27) (27) 0 Operating expenses 6,085 6,282 (198) 5,916 6,152 (236) 7,003 7,227 (224) Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,937 1,788 148 2,323 2,159 164 1,729 1,619 109 of which: Global Wealth Management 1,058 1,047 11 1,453 1,434 18 563 541 22 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 529 525 4 442 437 5 365 362 3 of which: Asset Management 124 122 2 140 139 1 334 328 6 of which: Investment Bank 112 108 4 447 436 11 713 710 3 of which: Group Functions 114 (13) 127 (158) (287) 129 (246) (321) 75 Net profit (loss) 1,657 1,522 135 1,742 1,608 135 1,359 1,266 93 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,653 1,518 135 1,733 1,598 135 1,348 1,255 93 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4 4 0 9 9 0 11 11 0 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 551 499 52 (1,791) (1,753) (38) (181) (197) 16 of which: attributable to shareholders 538 485 52 (1,773) (1,735) (38) (177) (194) 16 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 13 13 0 (17) (17) 0 (4) (4) 0 Total comprehensive income 2,208 2,020 187 (48) (145) 97 1,178 1,069 109 of which: attributable to shareholders 2,190 2,003 187 (40) (137) 97 1,171 1,062 109 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 17 17 0 (8) (8) 0 7 7 0 Balance sheet Total assets 1,104,364 1,105,436 (1,072) 1,111,753 1,111,926 (172) 1,117,182 1,116,145 1,037 Total liabilities 1,047,146 1,048,496 (1,349) 1,055,666 1,056,985 (1,319) 1,056,180 1,057,702 (1,522) Total equity 57,218 56,940 278 56,087 54,941 1,146 61,002 58,442 2,559 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 56,876 56,598 278 55,756 54,610 1,146 60,662 58,102 2,559 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 342 342 0 330 330 0 340 340 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 45,457 42,929 2,528 44,664 42,064 2,600 45,281 41,594 3,687 Going concern capital 58,321 54,770 3,551 59,359 55,733 3,626 60,488 55,434 5,054 Risk-weighted assets 319,585 317,823 1,762 310,615 308,571 2,044 302,209 299,005 3,204 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 14.2 13.5 0.7 14.4 13.6 0.7 15.0 13.9 1.1 Going concern capital ratio (%) 18.2 17.2 1.0 19.1 18.1 1.0 20.0 18.5 1.5 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 33.0 32.0 0.9 33.7 32.8 1.0 34.7 33.3 1.3 Leverage ratio denominator 1,028,461 1,029,561 (1,100) 989,787 989,909 (122) 1,068,862 1,067,679 1,183 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 4.42 4.17 0.25 4.51 4.25 0.26 4.24 3.90 0.34

Information about results materials and the earnings call

UBS's fourth quarter 2022 report, news release and slide presentation are available from 06:45 CET on Tuesday, 31 January 2023, at ubs.com/quarterlyreporting.

UBS will hold a presentation of its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, 31 January 2023. The results will be presented by Ralph Hamers (Group Chief Executive Officer), Sarah Youngwood (Group Chief Financial Officer), Sarah Mackey (Head of Investor Relations), and Marsha Askins (Group Head Communications Branding).

Time

09:00 CET

08:00 GMT

03:00 US EST

Audio webcast

The presentation for analysts can be followed live on ubs.com/quarterlyreporting with a simultaneous slide show.

Webcast playback

An audio playback of the results presentation will be made available at ubs.com/investors later in the day.

