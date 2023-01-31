The WeQual Awards are designed to recognise and showcase senior executive women who have the leadership traits for future Executive Committee positions. They are a vital step towards WeQual's mission of achieving gender equality at the top of the world's largest companies.

The winners of The WeQual Awards, EMEA 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

This year's winners are:

Finance: Novera Khan , Chief Risk Officer, Union

, Chief Risk Officer, People: Abbie Cowan , former Chief Diversity Officer, Atos

, former Chief Diversity Officer, Operations: Arancha Torres González , Chief Human Resources Officer, Southern and Central Europe, Capgemini

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Southern and Central Europe, Procurement Supply Chain: Angelique van der Burg , Chief Procurement Officer, Infineon

, Chief Procurement Officer, Strategy: Anca Marola , Group Chief Data Officer, LVMH

, Group Chief Data Officer, Technology: Hanna Helin , Global Head of Technology Innovation, CTO Office, London Stock Exchange Group

, Global Head of Technology Innovation, CTO Office, Specialist: Anna Maria Reforgiato Recupero , Chief Investment Officer, Generali International, Generali

, Chief Investment Officer, Generali International, President: Elaine Jones, Vice President and Head of Respiratory Immunology Regulatory Affairs, AstraZeneca

All entries for the awards were anonymously assessed, with the finalists being appraised by a panel of executive interviewers. This year's panel included the Chair of Rolls-Royce, CEO of Bureau Veritas, CEO of Sanofi and CEO of Coca-Cola HBC

WeQual founder, Katie Litchfield, said: "At the current speed of change, we wouldn't achieve gender parity until 2154. That's simply not acceptable. It's been proven time and again that companies with more women in executive roles do better. Until there is equality at C-suite level, we're not only discriminating against women and sending a negative message to younger generations, we're not allowing our businesses to boom."

To help accelerate gender equality, WeQual has also launched the online platform "WeQual Global". This platform provides members with regular events, think tanks, peer-to-peer coaching and instant access to a global directory of WeQual women, creating the perfect conditions to collaborate with thought leaders at some of the largest companies in the world.

ABOUT WEQUAL

WeQual's mission is to create a better business world by increasing gender equality at the top of the world's largest companies. The WeQual Awards are a key way to identify and showcase outstanding women ready to take the step up to their global executive committee.

