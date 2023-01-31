Annual Report 2022

Standard Ethics publishes its Annual Report 2022. For the full Report, click here.

In this 2022 Report, the Agency, as well as its annual focus on Europe's five largest economies (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK):

looks back and comments on the Country Standard Ethics Rating (SER) assigned to more than 45 countries

assigned to more than examines a sample of around 500 listed companies with a Corporate Standard Ethics Rating (SER)

listed companies with a offers a snapshot of the new Security Standard Ethics Rating (SER) service and its methodology;

service and its methodology; compares more than 30 of the most important industry sectors

The Agency's analysis activities have also taken into consideration:

specific developments in Sustainability in the fashion, food and sports industry;

changes to the EU 's regulatory and standardisation framework for both the market and ESG opinion providers, where the demands for transparency and honest disclosure are paramount;

's regulatory and standardisation framework for both the market and opinion providers, where the demands for transparency and honest disclosure are paramount; the year's particular geopolitical impacts on supply chains, and the key role SMEs play in their management.

The main purpose of this document is to provide the market and its various stakeholders (from institutions to listed and unlisted companies, from universities to the media) with a general and more in-depth picture of the research activities conducted by Standard Ethics over the course of 2022, drawing specific attention to the following areas:

Sustainability Rating: the evaluation of Country, Security, Corporate and sector performance and subsequent level of Sustainability;

key ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) aspects and performance in areas such as the governance of Sustainability and corporate governance structure;

(Environmental, Social and Governance) aspects and performance in areas such as the governance of Sustainability and corporate governance structure; alignment with international sustainability documents issued by supranational organizations such as the UN, the OECD and the EU

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005453/en/

Contacts:

Tracey Waters, Head of Communication Office, Standard Ethics Ltd

+393450668540 tracey.waters@standardethics.eu

Matteo Gori, Communication Manager, Standard Ethics Ltd

matteo.gori@standardethics.eu