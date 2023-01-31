

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) and Plug Power, a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, announced a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of fuel cells and electrolysers.



The Partnership comprises a supply and joint development agreement to at least 2030 covering supply of existing products from 2023, and future generations of technology for both fuel cells and electrolysers.



Johnson Matthey and Plug Power will co-invest into a new US manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 5GW scaling to 10GW over time.



Plug will be responsible for construction of the building and related site services, at a site to be determined.



Johnson Matthey will provide the equipment to fit out the building and will be the equipment operator. This investment is broadly included within the 1 billion pounds group capex guidance for the period to 2024/25.



First phase of US manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in 2025.



