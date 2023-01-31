Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Move About Group AB (68/23)

With effect from February 01, 2023, the subscription units in Move About Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 10, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: MOV UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762113 Order book ID: 282250 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 01, 2023, the paid subscription units in Move About Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MOV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762121 Order book ID: 282251 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com