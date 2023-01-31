Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Move About Group AB (68/23)

With effect from February 01, 2023, the subscription units in Move About Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including February 10, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   MOV UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762113              
Order book ID:  282250                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 01, 2023, the paid subscription units in Move About
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MOV BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762121              
Order book ID:  282251                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
