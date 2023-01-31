Yard Force, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, has released a new lithium riding mower ProRider E559, in the market. The mower is designed to provide users with a powerful, efficient, and eco-friendly solution for their lawn care needs.

"Lawn owners need machines that are durable and easy to use. To ensure that the machines do not pollute the environment, more and more customers are opting for battery-powered riding mowers," said Roland Menken, managing director of MEROTEC GmbH. The new Yard Force ride-on mower offers these customers with LED front headlights, hill descent, cruise control and other advanced features to keep users comfortable mowing sessions."

The Yard Force 96 cm lithium-ion riding mower ProRider E559 is equipped with a high-grade transmission and anti-tip frame, providing users with the power, performance and durability they need to maintain large lawns. 56V 50Ah lithion-ion battery provides enough runtime for long mowing sessions.

If the user finds that certain areas have not been mowed during forward mowing, RMO (Reverse Mowing Mode) allows the user to quickly and easily complete mowing without having to circle back.

The Yard Force ProRider E559 is constructed with reinforcement for added strength and durability. An LED screen gives users an at-a-glance view of the machine's battery and operating status. A built-in USB charging port allows users to charge their cell phones or other electronic devices while mowing the lawn, making it easier for users to stay connected.

Operator comfort is also a key focus in the design of the Yard Force ProRider E559, which includes an adjustable high-back seat. The adjustable seat allows the user to move forward and backward for a comfortable position, regardless of their height.

Yard Force ProRider E559 is equipped with 16-inch special grass tires to reduce tire damage to the lawn, while providing good passing performance.

Overall, the new Yard Force lithium ProRider E559 offers users a powerful, efficient, and eco-friendly solution for their lawn care needs. Its powerful battery and brushless motor provide users with consistent and reliable performance, while its large cutting deck and mulching blade help to provide a healthy and well-manicured lawn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005554/en/

Contacts:

email address: linyinlu@sumec.com.cn

Phone number: 13770517766