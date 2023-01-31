

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income grew to $214.97 million or $2.67 per share from $193.86 million or $2.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $2.84 per share, compared to $2.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter increased 4.8 percent to $576.21 million from $549.84 million in the same quarter last year. Organic operating revenue growth was 6.8 percent. Wall Street expected revenues of $568.46 million for the quarter.



On Monday, the MSCI Board of Directors declared a 10.4 percent higher cash dividend of $1.38 per share for first quarter 2023, payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on February 17, 2023.



