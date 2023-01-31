SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Success Leads to Expansion Across all US Locations for Oil and Gas Customer Owned by $20 Billion+ International Conglomerate

Performance at First Two TerraTech Installations Drives Rollout to 17 Sites Across 11 States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services (TerraTech), one of the world's largest oilfield services and logistics providers. TerraTech serves every major US oilfield basin, and initially installed SOBRcheck in two of its service centers for both fleet and workplace applications. Based on SOBRcheck's alcohol screening performance, TerraTech is rolling the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. TerraTech expects to complete the expansion in April of this year.

TerraTech, through its parent entity, is one of more than 100 companies owned by an international conglomerate with annual revenue exceeding $20 billion.

"SOBRcheck is impressive technology, and I can't wait to get it installed everywhere," stated TerraTech Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) Manager Jerry Smith. "I'm also going to share it within my peer group of HSE professionals, as it is going to prevent a lot of incidents - we just need to get the technology out there."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "We believe that this is a tipping point for SOBRsafe, and a blueprint for 2023 success. TerraTech validated the SOBRcheck technology in both controlled test and extended field use scenarios, leading quickly to company-wide deployment. We are proud to partner with such an innovative organization, and we believe the oil and gas industry will now look to TerraTech and SOBRsafe as the alcohol safety model to follow. We look forward to updating the investment community on this unfolding story."

An Industry Epidemic

Oil and gas experiences the highest rate of binge drinking of any industry in the United States [1]:

Across all industries and occupations, binge drinking is most common among oil and gas extraction workers at 26%

Four other safety-sensitive occupations critical to oil and gas rank in the first five positions for excessive drinking, including construction; installation, maintenance & repair; production; and transportation

Per the 2021 US Census, these oil and gas occupations employ more than 50,000 workers

workers Across all occupations, the industry employs over 100,000 people [2]

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

