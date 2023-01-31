Independent Research Firm's Master Data Management Landscape 2023 Report Lists Quantexa among Notable Vendors

Report states that having an innovative MDM solution is increasingly mission critical

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023, a global leader in Decision Intelligence. The report aims to help enterprise organizations select an MDM provider based on size and market focus. According to the report, MDM can be used "to create a single source of truth for all enterprise data, break down data silos to reduce time to insights, and expedite innovation with agility to increase revenue."

The MDM landscape report recognizes that "Enterprise data is core to business development, strategy, and day-to-day operational management. The availability of diverse and rich data can help companies learn to better anticipate customer needs, create personalized solutions, and tap into new markets." The report recognizes that as more organizations struggle to scale with today's data volumes, having an innovative MDM solution is increasingly mission critical to eliminate costly inefficiencies brought on by data silos and to serve the diverse needs of organizations.

Top use case scenarios for the MDM market noted in the report include Customer 360, Data Quality, Multidomain MDM, and supplier MDM. The Forrester report listed Quantexa's MDM solution as a general-purpose platform that can be used to build any domain application with self-reported industry focus on financial services, insurance, and government. Quantexa's self-reported top use case includes Compliance, one of the extended use cases noted in the report.

The report states that "MDM platforms are evolving to automate multiple steps in the process like data ingestion, integration, cleansing, structuring, transformation, and enrichment."

The report recognizes the evolution of MDM having started with the simple unification of multiple data sources to what it is today - synchronizing data to becoming a central hub for not only enterprise data, but also data governance, privacy, security, and compliance.

Quantexa's Chief Product Officer, Dan Higgins, said: "We are pleased to be included in the 2023 Q1 Forrester Master Data Management Landscape report, alongside a list of 21 other notable vendors. At Quantexa, our Decision Intelligence platform provides best in-class entity resolution that connects disparate and siloed internal and external data at scale with 99% accuracy. Quantexa also supports dynamic entity resolution, which provides organizations with the unique flexibility to leverage a single deployment across multiple use cases. This, in-turn, allows our customers to quickly solve data challenges, protect, optimize, and grow their businesses with improved operational efficiency."

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 550+ employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and the UAE. For more information, contact Quantexa hereor follow us on LinkedIn.

