Layton, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Utah-based mold removal and odor remediation expert, Pure Maintenance, announces its milestones for 2023 with an achievement of removing mold from a quarter of a billion square feet across the globe. Pure Maintenance specializes in eradicating mold from both the surface and air using its unique VaPure System, powered by its patented and innovative dry fog technology. Within a short span of time, the company has established more than 170 branches worldwide. While celebrating its achievements, Pure Maintenance emphasizes its aim to serve more clients, by expanding its branches, with affordable and demolition-free air quality maintenance and mold remediation.

In the year 2022 alone, the company has successfully treated a large volume of the area across the world, which amounts to almost 250 million square feet with its mold remediation technology. This also means that Pure Maintenance has saved several home-owners from intrusive demolition projects due to mold infestation. The reason is, the mold remediation technology developed and used by the company doesn't require the facilities to be destroyed. In addition, Pure Maintenance cleans the entire building, considering the potential spread of pathogens through the air to other areas in the same building, instead of just focusing on the area of infection.

Another milestone achieved by the company is the opening of 6 new international offices, including its second branch in Western Australia being the latest. The new branch in Australia is its 170th office and the company achieved this milestone within a short period of three years. Commenting on the achievements and growth of the company, Brandon Adams, the CEO of Pure Maintenance said, " We opened a new location every 3 weeks last year. Our plan is to open a new office every 2 weeks this year."

Another milestone the company is aiming to achieve is to develop an air quality monitoring system. The company is already partnering with another entity in developing a system that can monitor the airborne concentration of infectious products in real time. The aim is to make the process more science-based, rather than based on manual assessments.

About Pure Maintenance

Pure Maintenance is headquartered in Layton, Utah, United States, and was established in 2003. The company specializes in Mold Abatement, Mold Remediation, Mold inspection, Mold removal, Odor Remediation, and Disinfection Services. The services provided by the company are available across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

