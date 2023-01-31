Seoul Viosys ("SVC") (KOSDAQ: 092190), a globally recognized optical semiconductor element manufacturer, will attend 'Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023,' the biggest display expo in Europe, held in Barcelona, Spain on January 31, 2023, in order to exhibit micro-LED displays based on the world's best WICOP Pixel technology.

Seoul Viosys' Micro-LED Exhibition Booth at ISE 2023 (Photo: Seoul Viosys)

Seoul Viosys has succeeded in improving the brightness of micro-LED displays to 4,000 nits via WICOP Pixel technology. This is deemed to be the highest level in the category of one-chip-based displays. Seoul Viosys will showcase its WICOP Pixel solutions at a separate micro-LED booth in the ISE exhibition center.

WICOP Pixel Based on Innovative Features

WICOP Pixel refers to the world's first full-color one-chip technology characterized by no-wire, no-package, no-lens, and vertically stacked three (RGB) micro-LEDs. It is clearly differentiated from existing micro-LED technologies because three LEDs combine and emit light of different colors like one pixel. Colors combined in the pixel are expressed externally and therefore are not distorted regardless of the direction (up, down, right, and left) from which displays are watched.

Stacking characterizing WICOP Pixel makes it possible to manufacture microchips, reducing the number of display production processes to one-third. This also makes it easier to enhance yields and cut manufacturing costs. Its emission area also shrinks to one-third of that for existing flat products, enabling the sphere of business to expand to include AR, VR, and metaverse.

Micro-LED Technology Optimized for Signage, Virtual Production (VP), and Automotive Exterior Displays

WICOP Pixel featuring a brightness of 4,000 nits is micro-LED technology optimized for signage, VP, and automotive exterior displays.

At present, general LED packages or mini-LEDs, rather than micro-LEDs, are used for outdoor displays. Outdoor displays require a brightness of 3,000 nits or higher but existing micro-LEDs have been limited to a brightness of 1,000 to 2,000 nits. However, WICOP Pixel enables a brightness of 4,000 nits, expressing consistent colors regardless of direction. Seoul Viosys started mass-producing micro-LED signage in the first half of 2020, planning to manufacture new products for VP in large quantities in the first quarter of this year.

"Seoul Viosys has already secured technologies for mass-producing new products for micro-displays including wearable, VR, and AR devices, as well as significantly improving the functions of WICOP Pixel. This ISE will serve as an opportunity to find and secure new clients and business partners. To this end, we will actively conduct marketing activities, focusing on the continuous development and sophistication of micro-LED technologies," said Seoul Viosys CEO and President Lee Young-joo.

Seoul Viosys is the only component manufacturer to win the display innovation award at CES 2023 for its WICOP Pixel, a sophisticated one-chip micro-LED display technology that does not require wire bonding and packaging.

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB "WICOP Pixel" for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive "WICOP Pixel" that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/, YouTube, Facebook.

