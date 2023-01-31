Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $250,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim

Car accident victim injured on I-65 in Hardin County sustained traumatic brain injury

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to assisting its clients in achieving the highest payout possible after being injured in a car wreck. This includes a client from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, who, in February of 2019, was sideswiped on I-65 north by a negligent driver.

He was traveling to work on the morning of February 7, 2019, when the high-speed collision occurred. As he was traveling in the left lane, a driver swerved from the middle lane and crossed traffic in an attempt to reach the median to make a U-turn at the turnaround gap. The client tried to avoid the collision, but he was unable to prevent hitting the other driver's vehicle, causing both vehicles to crash. The defendant's vehicle hit the cable barriers and overturned, and both drivers were transported by ambulance to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment, where the client was diagnosed with a concussion, a cervical strain, multiple fractures, a broken nose, and a minor blunt chest injury, with additional pain and injuries surfacing the days after the accident.

Days after the crash, he recognized he could no longer maintain his balance, causing him to lose concentration, become dizzy, and experienced trouble walking. His neck, back, and shoulder continued to ache, he was having difficulty breathing due to the fractures in his nose, and he was experiencing numbness in different areas of the body. It was later discovered he had received a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from the wreck.

The client's sustained injuries and ongoing pain resulted in many doctor appointments and surgery on his back and nose, as well as follow-up appointments with specialists, causing him to miss a great deal of work. Additionally, each diagnosis and treatment plan came at a cost, and he incurred a large amount of medical and treatment debt throughout this recovery process.

The initial offer from the defendant's insurance company was $25,000, but Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers ruled that unacceptable and continued to fight for rightful compensation. After ongoing negotiations, the Hughes & Coleman team demanded a $250,000 settlement, which the insurance company accepted.

While he can no longer do things he enjoys, like golf, work, and volunteering, due to his injuries, an unfavorable financial outcome would have led to additional strain for him and his family. Hughes and Coleman's dedicated team of lawyers worked to ensure he received the most money possible following the wreck caused by the negligence of another individual.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team fights for all clients to ensure they receive every dollar they deserve and need and the team of lawyers is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer due to a car accident caused by a negligent driver. Watch this video explaining "What to do after a sideswipe car accident in Kentucky."

For additional information on other Kentucky car accident victim wins see "Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $850,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim." For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600 or book an appointment online.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

