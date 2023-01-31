The new Ion8 OneTouch 2.0 Evo water bottle has received the highly prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005828/en/

New OneTouch 2.0 Evo (Photo: Business Wire)

Keeping in line with their current OneTouch water bottle, OneTouch 2.0 Evo maintains Ion8's unique one-handed opening with one simple click and smooth flow for safe, spill-free enjoyment.

In addition the new OneTouch Evo includes a triple lock system for peace of mind when using the bottle on-the-go.

Paired with a full-flip hygiene spout cover the Ion8 OneTouch 2.0 Evo is 100% leakproof in transit, cup holder friendly, and includes a clip-away carry handle.

With the added features of being both dishwasher safe and easy to clean, the Evo is odour resistant for fresh flavours all day.

Made with recyclable BPA Free carbon neutral bio-plastics made with plants, or endlessly recyclable stainless steel, the Evo are sustainable, reusable, carbon neutral, and stay true to climate friendly ethos of Ion8.

The simple elegance of the Ion8 OneTouch 2.0 Evo allows for a stylish and timeless look with the most advanced design technology created by Ion8 yet.

OneTouch 2.0 Evo will be available from February 2023.

About GOOD DESIGN

GOOD DESIGN is an international symbol of a company's firm commitment to innovation and superior design embodiment. Materials and products are kept in the Museum's Permanent Design Collection and frequently exhibited in the United States and abroad.

The emphasis of the GOOD DESIGN program is on quality design of the highest form, function, and aesthetics a standard beyond ordinary consumer products and graphics, and forwards the ideals of a design process that embodies product excellence and endurance and strong public identity.

For more than 70 years, designers and manufacturers across fifty nations are honoured for their singular achievements in producing hallmarks of contemporary design.

Subsequently, honouring both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

The Chicago Athenaeum continues the organization of the program to create a revived awareness about contemporary design.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005828/en/

Contacts:

Contact Person: Debbie Wann

Email: debbie@aydya.co.uk