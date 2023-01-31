A concrete acceleration towards the decarbonization of the construction industry.

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signing of a distribution agreement with VM Matériaux for bags of H-IONA carbon-free cement for building professionals, craftsmen and the general public in mainland France.

The signing of this agreement accelerates the availability of Hoffmann Green cements to construction professionals, craftsmen and the general public. With this partnership, Hoffmann Green Cement now addresses all the concrete markets in France: the ready-mixed concrete market, the precast concrete market and the cement bag market.

Located on the west coast of France, the materials trading specialist VM Matériaux will be the first distributor in mainland France to offer H-IONA cement in 25 kg bags to building professionals, craftsmen and the general public. The H-IONA technology developed by Hoffmann Green is a multi-purpose cement for concrete or mortar, which can be used for various masonry works. It has a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional Portland cement. Bags of H-IONA cement will be available in the 50 sales outlets of the VM Matériaux network.

Signed on Monday 30 January, the agreement provides for the partnership to be set up in February.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are very proud of this first distribution agreement for our solutions in mainland France. Hoffmann Green cements offer reliable alternatives to all those who seek to reconcile construction and the fight against global warming. Thanks to our partnership with VM Matériaux, building professionals, craftsmen and private individuals in the Greater West of France will now be able to access our H-IONA technology more easily. We are delighted to be able to respond in this way to the urgent need to transform the construction sector and move towards carbon neutrality

Eric ROUET, CEO of VM Matériaux, added: "VM Matériaux is a distributor that has made strong commitments to reduce its carbon footprint. As part of this approach, we are systematically looking for building materials that are both innovative and meet today's major environmental challenges in terms of carbon impact. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies fulfils these two conditions, and we are very pleased to have signed this partnership

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT VM MATERIAUX

VM MATERIAUX distributes building and renovation materials in the west of France and makes advice the core of its business. Serving building professionals and individuals with projects, its network of 79 sales outlets equipped with self-service areas offers solutions in roofing, structural work, partitions, ceilings, insulation, wood, panels, tiling and bathrooms, interior and exterior fittings, tools, etc.

LNTP is the specialised materials trading company for public works (roads, wastewater and rainwater treatment, and urban development).

VM MATERIAUX is the specialised materials trading activity of the HERIGE Group.

For further information (in French) please go to the vm-materiaux website

