Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Business Beyond Limits, which conducts programs for coaches, has announced the forthcoming launch of its 12-month signature certification program in March. The program will serve as the foundation for other programs and services offered by WendyY Bailey, the founder of Business Beyond Limits.

Said WendyY Bailey, "The program explains in a simple and highly engaging manner the core concepts that I have learned in over 20 years of coaching hundreds of coaches, consultants and thought leaders. Through the program, I help them to refine their marketing and selling strategy by understanding and clearly defining their target audience. Over seven modules, I share tips and techniques to create an emotional connection with their potential clients and script effective sales and marketing messages. The modules serve as a roadmap."

The first module of the course, "I Charge for That Mindset" is for coaches to clarify and correctly understand the value in the marketplace. It reinforces the fact that coaches deserve to be compensated fairly for the guidance given to clients. The second module, "Ideal Client Clarity and The Power of One' is all about clearly defining the target market to optimize client attraction, client engagement, and client enrollment. The third module, "Business Operations, Processes, Systems and Automation" outlines clearly the necessity for every coaching business to have a clearly defined structure. Coaches need to clearly identify processes, systems, and automation to set up the infrastructure needed for the coaching business to function smoothly.

The fourth module, "Predictable Coaching Income" deals with setting prices for different programs and ensuring that the fees charged for coaching are those that provide value to both the clients and the coach based on the nature of the program. Tying this into a calendar for the different programs may help make it possible to predict the income stream. The fifth module, "Marketing Messaging and Visibility" deals with tailoring marketing messages based on the characteristics of the potential clients and aiming for visibility on the right platform. In this module, WendyY teaches coaches on how to use language to make visibility more powerful, and messaging more attractive. The sixth module, "Income Producing Activities" outlines the connection between productivity, profitability and sustainability in the coaching business. By clearly identifying which activities contribute to income and which don't, coaches can ensure that more time is spent on activities which can potentially increase income. The last module is on "Profitable Selling Secrets" and shares tips on how to possibly increase sales through different means like email marketing and prepare concise, but effective sales messages that can create an emotional connection with potential clients.

Concluded WendyY Bailey, "I have been in the coaching business for many years. This new program that we will launch in March will provide the most concise form of all my learnings from years of helping coaches through my programs, group sessions and one to one sessions and seeing them put into practice what I have taught them. This program will serve as a stepping stone to other programs that I teach. Through this program, my clients will get access to the seven modules. I have a cadre of experts who support me in the weekly training. You have to give people an opportunity to apply what they're learning, and then they're much more likely to gain the kind of traction they're looking for in their businesses."

What clients get as part of the program include project review and video feedback, weekly 1:1 coaching sessions, 90-minute mastery training, live video training, downloadable pdfs and workbooks, access to a private facebook community of like-minded individuals, and program concierge. In view of the value that the program offers in terms of leveling up the business, this program aims to be of value to coaches.

