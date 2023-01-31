Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2022 Net Income up 24.9% to $7,269,000 Earnings per Share up 24.0% to $6.39 Return on Assets 1.64% Return on Equity 15.86%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,113,000, an increase of 32.7% over fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $1,592,00. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2022 amounted to $1.86, an increase of 31.7% over fourth quarter 2021 results of $1.41 per diluted common share.

For 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $7,269,000, an increase of 24.9% over 2021 results of $5,822,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2022 were $6.39, an increase of 24.0% over 2021 results of $5.15 per diluted common share.

2022 saw the Federal Reserve raise the Fed Funds Rate seven times starting in March of 2022 to combat inflation. The rates went from basically zero to 4.5% in December. These rate changes in turn have impacted a variety of interest rates, including savings rates, bond rates, and lending rates (both short and long-term). Everyone has been affected.

"For banks in particular, these rate hikes have created tightened margins and liquidity pressures. Trinity's management is cognizant of these pressures and has been pro-active in both our account rates and lending rates, as well as our bond strategy. We are fortunate and confident in our asset mix between cash, bonds, and loans, especially with regards to our ratio between fixed and floating rate loans," said President Barney Wiley.

In spite of the historical rise in rates experienced in 2022, and the unknowns of 2023, below are some positive results experienced from 2021 to 2022.

As Chairman Jeff Harp has quipped in jest on multiple occasions, "I have been in banking in the same town for 52 years and the events of the past three years has shown me that the first 49 years of lessons are worthless as these times are unprecedented. But I will tell you that I would not trade places with any other bank."

President Barney C. Wiley stated, "2022 was an outstanding year for Trinity Bank, albeit an interesting year. 2022 was our best year since inception which is a testament to our dedicated staff, quality customer base and outstanding shareholders. In times of uncertainty, we have shown the ability to stay flexible, pro-active, and able to provide for the needs of our customers and shareholders and thankful to be in the market we serve."

ACTUAL FOR QUARTER 3 Months 3 Months EARNINGS SUMMARY 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Net Interest Income $ 4,151 $ 3,388 22.5 Total Non-Interest Income 172 166 3.6 Total Non-Interest Expense (1,646 ) (1,657 ) (0.7 ) Pretax pre-provision income 2,677 1,897 41.1 Gain on sale of securities (164 ) 0 N/M Loan Loss Provision 0 0 N/M Pretax Income 2,513 1,897 32.5 Income Tax (400 ) (305 ) 31.1 Net Earnings $ 2,113 $ 1,592 32.7

Earnings Per Share $ 1.86 $ 1.41 31.9 Diluted weighted average shares 1,138 1,129 ACTUAL FOR 12 MONTHS 12 Months 12 Months EARNINGS SUMMARY 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Net Interest Income $ 15,081 $ 14,116 6.8 % Total Non-Interest Income 696 644 8.1 % Total Non-Interest Expense (7,046 ) (6,523 ) 8.0 % Pretax pre-provision income 8,731 8,237 6.0 %

Gain on sale of securities and ORE -182 0 N/M Loan Loss Provision (0 ) (1,390 ) N/M Pretax Income 8,549 6,847 24.9 % Income Tax (1,280 ) (1,025 ) 24.9 % Net Earnings $ 7,269 $ 5,822 24.9 % Earnings Per Share 6.39 5.15 24.0 % Diluted weighted average shares 1,138 1,130

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending

December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Interest income $ 5,173 $ 3,547 45.8 % $ 17,124 $ 14,700 16.5 % Interest expense 1,022 159 542.8 % 2,043 584 249.8 % Net Interest Income 4,151 3,388 22.5 % 15,081 14,116 6.8 %

Service charges on deposits 59 58 1.7 % 239 230 3.9 % Other income 113 108 4.6 % 457 414 10.4 % Total Non Interest Income 172 166 3.6 % 696 644 8.1 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,141 1,009 13.1 % 4,525 4,175 8.4 % Occupancy and equipment expense 106 108 -1.9 % 490 467 4.9 % Other expense 399 540 -26.1 % 2,031 1,881 8.0 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,646 1,657 -0.7 % 7,046 6,523 8.0 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,677 1,897 41.1 % 8,731 8,237 6.0 % Gain on sale of securities (164 ) 0 N/M (182 ) 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 1,390 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,513 1,897 32.5 % 8,549 6,847 24.9 % Provision for income taxes 400 305 31.1 % 1,280 1,025 24.9 % Net Earnings $ 2,113 $ 1,592 32.7 % $ 7,269 $ 5,822 24.9 % Basic earnings per share 1.93 1.47 31.6 % 6.66 5.37 23.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,092 1,083 1,092 1,084 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.86 1.41 31.7 % 6.39 5.15 24.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,138 1,129 1,138 1,130

Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Total loans $ 268,801 $ 236,698 13.6 % $ 258,005 $ 219,696 17.4 % PPP loans 0 11,585 -100.0 % 755 35,708 -97.9 % Total short term investments 39,759 33,497 18.7 % 37,686 25,014 50.7 % Total investment securities 137,624 128,283 7.3 % 141,597 108,281 30.8 % Earning assets 446,184 410,063 8.8 % 438,043 388,699 12.7 % Total assets 455,683 416,766 9.3 % 445,739 394,739 12.9 % Noninterest bearing deposits 167,630 170,822 -1.9 % 166,329 144,112 15.4 % Interest bearing deposits 246,989 215,287 14.7 % 236,254 206,569 14.4 % Total deposits 414,618 386,109 7.4 % 402,583 350,681 14.8 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 47,713 $ 42,241 13.0 % $ 45,846 $ 40,870 12.2 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Total loans $ 268,801 $ 266,041 $ 255,951 $ 240,831 $ 236,698 Total PPP loans 0 0 0 3,062 11,585 Total short term investments 39,759 50,091 30,993 28,809 33,497 Total investment securities 137,624 143,746 142,743 142,717 128,283 Earning assets 446,184 459,878 429,687 415,419 410,063 Total assets 455,683 467,859 437,237 421,711 416,766 Noninterest bearing deposits 167,630 177,293 164,965 154,029 170,822 Interest bearing deposits 246,989 246,907 229,986 221,868 215,287 Total deposits 414,618 424,200 394,951 375,897 386,109 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 47,713 $ 46,676 $ 45,059 $ 44,456 $ 43,113



Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income less PPP $ 5,173 $ 4,588 $ 3,763 $ 3,321 $ 3,302 PPP interest and fees 0 0 0 278 245 Interest expense 1,022 607 248 165 159 Net Interest Income 4,151 3,981 3,515 3,434 3,388

Service charges on deposits 59 58 62 59 58 Other income 113 114 126 106 108 Total Non Interest Income 172 172 188 165 166

Salaries and benefits expense 1,141 1,290 1,096 999 1,009 Occupancy and equipment expense 106 163 111 110 108 Other expense 399 495 536 600 540 Total Non Interest Expense 1,646 1,948 1,743 1,709 1,657 Pretax pre-provision income 2,677 2,205 1,960 1,890 1,897 Gain on sale of securities (164 ) (19 ) 0 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0

Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,513 2,186 1,960 1,890 1,897 Provision for income taxes 400 320 280 280 305 Net Earnings $ 2,113 $ 1,866 $ 1,680 $ 1,610 $ 1,592 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.64 $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.41

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021











Total loans $ 281,857 $ 265,811 $ 267,163 $ 247,358 $ 240,283 Total PPP loans 0 - - - 9,380 Total short term investments 19,893 58,084 19,635 39,776 41,153 Total investment securities 134,628 136,114 142,834 138,793 137,387

Total earning assets 436,378 460,009 429,632 425,927 428,203

Allowance for loan losses (4,323 ) (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,306 ) Premises and equipment 2,196 1,976 2,019 2,065 2,118 Other Assets 11,030 11,957 11,260 10,557 5,802

Total assets 445,281 469,628 438,597 434,235 431,817

Noninterest bearing deposits 159,568 181,436 170,661 158,072 167,497 Interest bearing deposits 240,883 248,475 226,141 233,142 218,611

Total deposits 400,451 429,911 396,802 391,214 386,108

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,779 2,794 1,474 2,033 1,181

Total liabilities 402,230 432,705 398,276 393,247 387,289

Shareholders' Equity Actual 48,871 46,712 45,830 44,093 43,113 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (5,820 ) (9,789 ) (5,509 ) (3,105 ) 1,415 Total Equity $ 43,051 $ 36,923 $ 40,321 $ 40,988 $ 44,528



Quarter Ending

Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 3 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 9 0 0 8 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 9 0 0 8 0 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 4,323 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 Allowance for loan losses 1.53 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.72 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.53 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.79 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 2528 % 2212 % 2045 % 1805 % 1663 % as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % as a percentage of average loans



Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.85 % 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.53 % 1.53 % Return on average equity (annualized) 19.63 % 17.68 % 15.92 % 15.71 % 14.60 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 17.71 % 15.99 % 14.91 % 14.61 % 15.06 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.47 % 9.98 % 10.31 % 10.54 % 10.34 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.84 % 4.17 % 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.95 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.92 % 0.53 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.92 % 3.64 % 3.45 % 3.48 % 3.80 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 36.2 % 44.7 % 44.9 % 45.2 % 44.5 % End of period book value per common share $ 39.42 $ 33.78 $ 36.89 $ 37.50 $ 41.12 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 44.75 $ 42.74 $ 41.93 $ 40.34 $ 39.81 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,092 1,093 1,093 1,093 1,083

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Tax

Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets:













Short term investment $ 37,266 735 1.97 % 1.97 % $ 24,610 44 0.18 % 0.18 % FRB Stock 420 25 6.00 % 6.00 % 404 25 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 959 1 0.00 % 0.00 % 748 1 0.13 % 0.13 % Tax Free securities 140,638 3,039 2.16 % 2.74 % 107,533 2,503 2.33 % 2.95 % Loans 258,760 13,324 5.15 % 5.15 % 255,488 12,127 4.75 % 4.75 % Total Interest Earning Assets 438,043 17,124 3.91 % 4.09 % 388,783 14,700 3.78 % 3.95 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,973 5,466 Other assets 6,036 4,302 Allowance for loan losses (4,313 ) (3,812 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,696 5,956 Total Assets $ 445,739 $ 394,739 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 181,865 1,391 0.76 % 0.76 % 158,711 374 0.24 % 0.24 % Certificates and other time deposits 37,701 465 1.23 % 1.23 % 39,598 198 0.50 % 0.50 % Other borrowings 16,689 187 1.12 % 1.12 % 8,260 12 0.15 % 0.15 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 236,255 2,043 0.86 % 0.86 % 206,569 584 0.28 % 0.28 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 166,328 144,112 Other liabilities 1,703 1,341 Shareholders' Equity 41,453 42,717 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 445,739 $ 394,739 Net Interest Income and Spread 15,081 3.04 % 3.23 % 14,116 3.50 % 3.67 % Net Interest Margin 3.44 % 3.63 % 3.63 % 3.80 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31 December 31 2022 % 2021 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 161,254 57.13 % $ 135,586 54.31 % PPP Loans $ 0 0.00 % 9,380 3.76 % Real estate: Commercial 78,197 27.71 % 60,090 24.07 % Residential 17,419 6.17 % 10,196 4.08 % Construction and development 25,083 8.89 % 34,123 13.67 % Consumer 283 0.10 % 288 0.12 % Total loans (gross) 282,236 100.00 % 249,663 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 282,236 100.00 % $ 249,663 100.00 %



December 31 December 31

2022 2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 43,051 $ 43,113 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 48,871 $ 46,498 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 315,529 $ 269,856 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.49 % 15.97 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.74 % 17.23 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.74 % 10.34 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 25 24 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 90.00 $ 76.00 Low $ 76.00 $ 75.00 Close $ 88.50 $ 76.00

