Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2022 Net Income up 24.9% to $7,269,000 Earnings per Share up 24.0% to $6.39 Return on Assets 1.64% Return on Equity 15.86%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2022.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,113,000, an increase of 32.7% over fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $1,592,00. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2022 amounted to $1.86, an increase of 31.7% over fourth quarter 2021 results of $1.41 per diluted common share.
For 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $7,269,000, an increase of 24.9% over 2021 results of $5,822,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2022 were $6.39, an increase of 24.0% over 2021 results of $5.15 per diluted common share.
2022 saw the Federal Reserve raise the Fed Funds Rate seven times starting in March of 2022 to combat inflation. The rates went from basically zero to 4.5% in December. These rate changes in turn have impacted a variety of interest rates, including savings rates, bond rates, and lending rates (both short and long-term). Everyone has been affected.
"For banks in particular, these rate hikes have created tightened margins and liquidity pressures. Trinity's management is cognizant of these pressures and has been pro-active in both our account rates and lending rates, as well as our bond strategy. We are fortunate and confident in our asset mix between cash, bonds, and loans, especially with regards to our ratio between fixed and floating rate loans," said President Barney Wiley.
In spite of the historical rise in rates experienced in 2022, and the unknowns of 2023, below are some positive results experienced from 2021 to 2022.
As Chairman Jeff Harp has quipped in jest on multiple occasions, "I have been in banking in the same town for 52 years and the events of the past three years has shown me that the first 49 years of lessons are worthless as these times are unprecedented. But I will tell you that I would not trade places with any other bank."
President Barney C. Wiley stated, "2022 was an outstanding year for Trinity Bank, albeit an interesting year. 2022 was our best year since inception which is a testament to our dedicated staff, quality customer base and outstanding shareholders. In times of uncertainty, we have shown the ability to stay flexible, pro-active, and able to provide for the needs of our customers and shareholders and thankful to be in the market we serve."
ACTUAL FOR QUARTER
|3 Months
|3 Months
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|4,151
|$
|3,388
|22.5
Total Non-Interest Income
|172
|166
|3.6
Total Non-Interest Expense
|(1,646
|)
|(1,657
|)
|(0.7
|)
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,677
|1,897
|41.1
Gain on sale of securities
|(164
|)
|0
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|0
|0
|N/M
Pretax Income
|2,513
|1,897
|32.5
Income Tax
|(400
|)
|(305
|)
|31.1
Net Earnings
|$
|2,113
|$
|1,592
|32.7
Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.41
|31.9
Diluted weighted average shares
|1,138
|1,129
ACTUAL FOR 12 MONTHS
|12 Months
|12 Months
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|%
Net Interest Income
|$
|15,081
|$
|14,116
|6.8
|%
Total Non-Interest Income
|696
|644
|8.1
|%
Total Non-Interest Expense
|(7,046
|)
|(6,523
|)
|8.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|8,731
|8,237
|6.0
|%
Gain on sale of securities and ORE
|-182
|0
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(0
|)
|(1,390
|)
|N/M
Pretax Income
|8,549
|6,847
|24.9
|%
Income Tax
|(1,280
|)
|(1,025
|)
|24.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|7,269
|$
|5,822
|24.9
|%
Earnings Per Share
|6.39
|5.15
|24.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares
|1,138
|1,130
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
Interest income
|$
|5,173
|$
|3,547
|45.8
|%
|$
|17,124
|$
|14,700
|16.5
|%
Interest expense
|1,022
|159
|542.8
|%
|2,043
|584
|249.8
|%
Net Interest Income
|4,151
|3,388
|22.5
|%
|15,081
|14,116
|6.8
|%
Service charges on deposits
|59
|58
|1.7
|%
|239
|230
|3.9
|%
Other income
|113
|108
|4.6
|%
|457
|414
|10.4
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|172
|166
|3.6
|%
|696
|644
|8.1
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,141
|1,009
|13.1
|%
|4,525
|4,175
|8.4
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|106
|108
|-1.9
|%
|490
|467
|4.9
|%
Other expense
|399
|540
|-26.1
|%
|2,031
|1,881
|8.0
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,646
|1,657
|-0.7
|%
|7,046
|6,523
|8.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,677
|1,897
|41.1
|%
|8,731
|8,237
|6.0
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(164
|)
|0
|N/M
|(182
|)
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|1,390
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|2,513
|1,897
|32.5
|%
|8,549
|6,847
|24.9
|%
Provision for income taxes
|400
|305
|31.1
|%
|1,280
|1,025
|24.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|2,113
|$
|1,592
|32.7
|%
|$
|7,269
|$
|5,822
|24.9
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.93
|1.47
|31.6
|%
|6.66
|5.37
|23.9
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,092
|1,083
|1,092
|1,084
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.86
|1.41
|31.7
|%
|6.39
|5.15
|24.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,138
|1,129
|1,138
|1,130
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Twelve Months
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2021
|Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
Total loans
|$
|268,801
|$
|236,698
|13.6
|%
|$
|258,005
|$
|219,696
|17.4
|%
PPP loans
|0
|11,585
|-100.0
|%
|755
|35,708
|-97.9
|%
Total short term investments
|39,759
|33,497
|18.7
|%
|37,686
|25,014
|50.7
|%
Total investment securities
|137,624
|128,283
|7.3
|%
|141,597
|108,281
|30.8
|%
Earning assets
|446,184
|410,063
|8.8
|%
|438,043
|388,699
|12.7
|%
Total assets
|455,683
|416,766
|9.3
|%
|445,739
|394,739
|12.9
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|167,630
|170,822
|-1.9
|%
|166,329
|144,112
|15.4
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|246,989
|215,287
|14.7
|%
|236,254
|206,569
|14.4
|%
Total deposits
|414,618
|386,109
|7.4
|%
|402,583
|350,681
|14.8
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|47,713
|$
|42,241
|13.0
|%
|$
|45,846
|$
|40,870
|12.2
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Total loans
|$
|268,801
|$
|266,041
|$
|255,951
|$
|240,831
|$
|236,698
Total PPP loans
|0
|0
|0
|3,062
|11,585
Total short term investments
|39,759
|50,091
|30,993
|28,809
|33,497
Total investment securities
|137,624
|143,746
|142,743
|142,717
|128,283
Earning assets
|446,184
|459,878
|429,687
|415,419
|410,063
Total assets
|455,683
|467,859
|437,237
|421,711
|416,766
Noninterest bearing deposits
|167,630
|177,293
|164,965
|154,029
|170,822
Interest bearing deposits
|246,989
|246,907
|229,986
|221,868
|215,287
Total deposits
|414,618
|424,200
|394,951
|375,897
|386,109
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|47,713
|$
|46,676
|$
|45,059
|$
|44,456
|$
|43,113
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Interest income less PPP
|$
|5,173
|$
|4,588
|$
|3,763
|$
|3,321
|$
|3,302
PPP interest and fees
|0
|0
|0
|278
|245
Interest expense
|1,022
|607
|248
|165
|159
Net Interest Income
|4,151
|3,981
|3,515
|3,434
|3,388
Service charges on deposits
|59
|58
|62
|59
|58
Other income
|113
|114
|126
|106
|108
Total Non Interest Income
|172
|172
|188
|165
|166
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,141
|1,290
|1,096
|999
|1,009
Occupancy and equipment expense
|106
|163
|111
|110
|108
Other expense
|399
|495
|536
|600
|540
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,646
|1,948
|1,743
|1,709
|1,657
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,677
|2,205
|1,960
|1,890
|1,897
Gain on sale of securities
|(164
|)
|(19
|)
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|2,513
|2,186
|1,960
|1,890
|1,897
Provision for income taxes
|400
|320
|280
|280
|305
Net Earnings
|$
|2,113
|$
|1,866
|$
|1,680
|$
|1,610
|$
|1,592
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.41
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Total loans
|$
|281,857
|$
|265,811
|$
|267,163
|$
|247,358
|$
|240,283
Total PPP loans
|0
|-
|-
|-
|9,380
Total short term investments
|19,893
|58,084
|19,635
|39,776
|41,153
Total investment securities
|134,628
|136,114
|142,834
|138,793
|137,387
Total earning assets
|436,378
|460,009
|429,632
|425,927
|428,203
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,323
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(4,306
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,196
|1,976
|2,019
|2,065
|2,118
Other Assets
|11,030
|11,957
|11,260
|10,557
|5,802
Total assets
|445,281
|469,628
|438,597
|434,235
|431,817
Noninterest bearing deposits
|159,568
|181,436
|170,661
|158,072
|167,497
Interest bearing deposits
|240,883
|248,475
|226,141
|233,142
|218,611
Total deposits
|400,451
|429,911
|396,802
|391,214
|386,108
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,779
|2,794
|1,474
|2,033
|1,181
Total liabilities
|402,230
|432,705
|398,276
|393,247
|387,289
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|48,871
|46,712
|45,830
|44,093
|43,113
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(5,820
|)
|(9,789
|)
|(5,509
|)
|(3,105
|)
|1,415
Total Equity
|$
|43,051
|$
|36,923
|$
|40,321
|$
|40,988
|$
|44,528
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|171
|$
|195
|$
|211
|$
|239
|$
|259
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|171
|$
|195
|$
|211
|$
|239
|$
|259
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|3
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|9
|0
|0
|8
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|9
|0
|0
|8
|0
Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,323
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,306
Allowance for loan losses
|1.53
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.72
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
|1.53
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.79
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
|2528
|%
|2212
|%
|2045
|%
|1805
|%
|1663
|%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
as a percentage of average loans
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.85
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.53
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|19.63
|%
|17.68
|%
|15.92
|%
|15.71
|%
|14.60
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|17.71
|%
|15.99
|%
|14.91
|%
|14.61
|%
|15.06
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.47
|%
|9.98
|%
|10.31
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.34
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.84
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.95
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.92
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.15
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.80
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|36.2
|%
|44.7
|%
|44.9
|%
|45.2
|%
|44.5
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|39.42
|$
|33.78
|$
|36.89
|$
|37.50
|$
|41.12
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|44.75
|$
|42.74
|$
|41.93
|$
|40.34
|$
|39.81
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,092
|1,093
|1,093
|1,093
|1,083
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|37,266
|735
|1.97
|%
|1.97
|%
|$
|24,610
|44
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
FRB Stock
|420
|25
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|404
|25
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|959
|1
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|748
|1
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
Tax Free securities
|140,638
|3,039
|2.16
|%
|2.74
|%
|107,533
|2,503
|2.33
|%
|2.95
|%
Loans
|258,760
|13,324
|5.15
|%
|5.15
|%
|255,488
|12,127
|4.75
|%
|4.75
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|438,043
|17,124
|3.91
|%
|4.09
|%
|388,783
|14,700
|3.78
|%
|3.95
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,973
|5,466
Other assets
|6,036
|4,302
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,313
|)
|(3,812
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,696
|5,956
Total Assets
|$
|445,739
|$
|394,739
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|181,865
|1,391
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
|158,711
|374
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|37,701
|465
|1.23
|%
|1.23
|%
|39,598
|198
|0.50
|%
|0.50
|%
Other borrowings
|16,689
|187
|1.12
|%
|1.12
|%
|8,260
|12
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|236,255
|2,043
|0.86
|%
|0.86
|%
|206,569
|584
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|166,328
|144,112
Other liabilities
|1,703
|1,341
Shareholders' Equity
|41,453
|42,717
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|445,739
|$
|394,739
Net Interest Income and Spread
|15,081
|3.04
|%
|3.23
|%
|14,116
|3.50
|%
|3.67
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.44
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.80
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|December 31
|2022
|%
|2021
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|161,254
|57.13
|%
|$
|135,586
|54.31
|%
PPP Loans
|$
|0
|0.00
|%
|9,380
|3.76
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|78,197
|27.71
|%
|60,090
|24.07
|%
Residential
|17,419
|6.17
|%
|10,196
|4.08
|%
Construction and development
|25,083
|8.89
|%
|34,123
|13.67
|%
Consumer
|283
|0.10
|%
|288
|0.12
|%
Total loans (gross)
|282,236
|100.00
|%
|249,663
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|282,236
|100.00
|%
|$
|249,663
|100.00
|%
|December 31
|December 31
|2022
|2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|43,051
|$
|43,113
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|48,871
|$
|46,498
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|315,529
|$
|269,856
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.49
|%
|15.97
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.74
|%
|17.23
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|8.74
|%
|10.34
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|25
|24
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|90.00
|$
|76.00
Low
|$
|76.00
|$
|75.00
Close
|$
|88.50
|$
|76.00
