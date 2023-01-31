Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915119 ISIN: GB0022569080 Ticker-Symbol: AOS 
Tradegate
31.01.23
18:13 Uhr
84,26 Euro
+0,16
+0,19 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,7684,8623:01
84,3084,8022:00
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 22:26
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs Management Limited: Bank Hapoalim Collaborates with Amdocs to Provide Personalized Banking Experience for Customers

With a 360-degree customer view and fast time to market, leading Israeli bank can rapidly introduce banking products and services tailored to the individual customer's lifestyle

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has completed the first stage of a project with Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel's largest financial services institutions, to build a differentiated, personalized banking experience for Bank Hapoalim customers.

Using Amdocs' leading Catalog Management software, Bank Hapoalim will be able to rapidly create and deploy customer-centric offers, products and services through vastly improved time-to-market agility. Tools that enable new ways of working have been introduced, breaking down silos to unleash greater innovation and collaboration between teams and business units.

The Tel Aviv-headquartered bank has also upgraded to a 360-degree customer view capability, creating the opportunity to provide product bundles that meet individual needs.

"We are committed to providing our customers with personalized financial products and services that reflect their lifestyle and are delivered at speed," said Magen Margalit at Bank Hapoalim. "Our project with Amdocs enables this and plays a key role in our digital transformation as we seek to be at the forefront of financial services innovation."

"We're delighted to enable Bank Hapoalim's vision of a truly personalized banking experience, by leveraging rapid product innovation and IT agility to attract and retain customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our work with Bank Hapoalim speaks to the fit of key elements of our portfolio with the needs of global financial services providers, and how Amdocs helps create digital-first consumer experiences that deliver on today's rapidly evolving customer expectations."

Through its financial services offering, Amdocs has worked with multiple banks including the likes of ABN Amro, TD Bank, ANZ, Westpac and Capital One, enabling them to embrace new ways of working and create next-generation banking experiences for their customers.

Supporting Resources

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Learn more about Amdocs' work in the financial services sector
  • Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022.

Media Contacts

Michael Youds
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +44 7855 827 038
Email: michael.youds@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott
Babel PR for Amdocs
Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057
Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737459/Bank-Hapoalim-Collaborates-with-Amdocs-to-Provide-Personalized-Banking-Experience-for-Customers

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
AMDOCS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.