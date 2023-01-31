Land Betterment Corporation: Betterment Harvest Becomes Gold Member in Texas Tech University's Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Land Betterment's wholly owned subsidiary, Betterment Harvest, a sustainable farming company, announced today that it has become a gold member of the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER), a National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center located at Texas Tech University. Becoming a gold member of CASFER enables Betterment Harvest to have access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle nitrogen-based from waste streams. Additional rights that Betterment Harvest has from its membership to CASFER can be found here.

Tom Sauve, Chief Development Officer of Land Betterment Corporation, commented, "With the continued growth of the world's population, the importance of innovation in the food-based economy is becoming ever more imperative. Furthermore, the current inflationary environment has resulted in a higher cost of food while also stressing and disrupting the food supply to families across the world. When looking at the cost, we have to evaluate all of the inputs and fertilizer is a major factor and driver in this equation. The work that CASFER is doing with a $51 million dollar investment from the National Science Foundation will go a long way in supporting the cause of creating a circular economy around the inputs of food production. We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in CASFER as a gold member and to bring this sustainable technology to our geographic footprint."

The CASFER engineered system will revolutionize the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER will also deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

About CASFER

The CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us.

About Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of CEA. To learn more, visit bettermentharvest.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Company Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

