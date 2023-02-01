



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Feb 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The international securitization specialist GenTwo celebrates its 5th anniversary and looks back on a fast-paced development. In 2022 the number of new products increased by 60% and international business doubled.The business momentum of GenTwo and its subsidiary GenTwo Digital has progressively picked up since the company was founded 5 years ago in February 2018. The products issued on its platform recorded over USD 1 billion in new inflows, resulting in a surge in assets under services growth to USD 2.5 billion as of today, despite the challenging market environment in 2022.The number of new products increased by 60% to a total of 900. This impressive growth underpins the ongoing high level of interest in alternative and digital investments among institutional clients around the world and Gen Two's expertise to provide flexible portfolio structuring for investors."We were able to broaden our customer base once again in 2022 nationally and are currently servicing clients in over 25 countries. The number of clients grew by almost 50%, even 100% on an international level," says Philippe A. Naegeli,Co-Founder, and CEO.This success is also based on a solidly developed and diverse workforce with an above-the-industry F/M gender ratio of 35:65, with 21 nationalities, totaling up to 70 employees.Patrick Loepfe, Founder and Chairman of the Board says, "A 2022 highlight was the extension of the offering for financial intermediaries to retail investors. This move will transform the market for alternative and digital investment products and marks another pioneering achievement for GenTwo."The main focus of 2023 remains on the continuous improvement and build-out of the service platform and its further digitization and client-centric automation. Additionally, the company pursues its international growth strategy by further internationalizing its customer base, onboarding more financial institutions onto its platform, and growing its ecosystem for investors and innovators.About GenTwo and GenTwo DigitalZurich-based innovative securitization specialist GenTwo has invented a new generation of financial products. The company creates securitization platforms for asset managers, banks, family offices and venture capital investors, enabling professional investors to easily invest in bankable and previously non-bankable assets. The focus on off-balance sheet investment products solves the problem of declining margins and growth barriers for many financial market participants. New performance potential emerges through granting access to a theoretically unlimited world of asset classes. Institutional investors can use GenTwo's securitization solution to realize their own product and business innovations, to make any type of assets investable and to help shape new, sustainable markets. Private investors in Switzerland can now also benefit from these innovative products via their financial intermediaries, thereby giving GenTwo the opportunity to open and expand its customer base to retail investors.About GenTwo DigitalGenTwo Digital is based in Crypto Valley in Zug, Switzerland. The subsidiary of GenTwo enables professional investors around the world, and now also private investors in Switzerland, to securitize all digital assets, including crypto assets, in securities on the traditional financial market via their financial intermediaries.Web: GenTwo.comContact GenTwoSimone C. DrillChief Marketing & Communication Officermedia@gentwo.com+41 79 207 33 49Source: GenTwo AGCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.