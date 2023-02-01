Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2023 | 11:58
NetBet Italy introduces Ezugi to players

Ezugi's live-casino games are now playable for NetBet's Italian market

ROME, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, the country's most exciting online casino, is now offering games from provider Ezugi's portfolio.

NetBet Italy has a strong reputation for providing online casino products that appeal to everyone, offering a wide variety of games from industry-leading providers, as well as creating an unequalled user experience for every player.

NetBet Italy is continuously building its game offering to include the best online casino games on the market, including both popular classics and titles from up-and-coming talent. By introducing industry veterans Ezugi and their suite of Live Dealer games, NetBet continue to display their ongoing commitment to growth and player satisfaction.

The Ezugi games to be added to NetBetItaly's collection include Live Blackjack, Live Roulette and Live Baccarat. These immersive games are played in real time, helping to create an online experience that closely resembles that of a real casino.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Ezugi are industry experts and we're delighted to add their offering to our library, giving our Italian players yet more choice, more entertainment and more of the premium casino experience for which we're known. We're confident that our players will love their unique brand of casino games."

Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, said: "It is an honour to be partnering up with NetBet Italy. Italy is a very strong market for live-casino industry, and we are excited to offer our most popular games to NetBet Italy players. We strongly believe that this partnership will blossom."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
