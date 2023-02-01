Expands the Firm's European Fund Administration and Corporate Services

Standish Management, LLC, the leading independent provider of fund administration services to alternative capital funds, today announced it has launched depositary services through its Luxembourg subsidiary, Standish Management (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Standish made its depositary services operational after receiving authorization from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which oversees Luxembourg's financial sector. The addition of depositary services to Standish's fund administration and corporate services offerings enables the firm to seamlessly service clients across all Luxembourg regulatory and administration requirements.

Bob Raynard, CEO of Standish, commented, "The ability to provide our clients a one-stop solution in Luxembourg has been a focus of ours for some time and we are thrilled to have received authorization from the CSSF to offer depositary services. These services are required by EU law and will enable our Luxembourg clients to efficiently market their funds in Europe."

Mark Coppin, Regional Director at Standish Management, added, "We are delighted to offer our clients this valued service line, providing a high-quality solution and giving the market increased choice of service providers. We are now authorized for depositary services in both the UK and Luxembourg and able to meet all our clients' depositary needs."

About Standish Management

Standish Management is an employee-owned global provider of specialized fund administration services for Managers and General Partners of Private Equity Funds, including Buyout, Venture Capital, Energy/Infrastructure, Real Estate and Fund-of-Funds. Founded in 2007, Standish has grown to more than 900 employees serving 300+ clients and 2,500+ funds. Standish has over $500 billion in assets under administration. Standish is based in San Francisco with major offices in Boston, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Denver, Austin, Raleigh, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Miami and Portland.

For more information, visit www.standishmanagement.com.

