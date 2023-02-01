BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company,today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

The Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2023 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:35 a.m. ET; and

The SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of these events can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com and archived replays will be available for 90 days following the events.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Cambridge, U.S., Basel, Switzerland Beijing, China. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

