

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, on Wednesday said it has acquired Paragon Tank Truck Equipment for an all-cash purchase price of approximately $40 million. It would join the Industrial Technologies and Services (ITS) segment of Ingersoll Rand.



Headquartered in Cartersville, GA, Paragon is a provider of solutions used for loading and unloading dry bulk and liquid tanks on and off of trucks. Its solutions include pneumatic blowers, stationary packages and accessories for dry bulk and hydraulic packages, coolers, air compressors and accessories for the liquid segment.



The acquisition of Paragon would add differentiated liquid packaging capabilities and expand the blower offerings of Ingersoll Rand. It would also help Ingersoll increase exposure to high growth, sustainable end markets like food and beverage.



Paragon has an annual revenue of more than $25 million. The low-double digit Adjusted EBITDA purchase multiple is expected to be reduced to mid-single digits by year three of ownership.



Shares of Ingersoll Rand closed Tuesday's trading at $56.00, up $0.69 or 1.25 percent from the previous close.



