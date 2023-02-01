Installnet Launches Brand Refresh Reflecting Purpose and Mission

BOWIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Installnet, With a growing roster of Fortune 1000 clients, commercial furniture solutions company Installnet today announces its brand refresh to better reflect its purpose and mission demonstrated through the company's new offerings and development.

The company's new wordmark reflects its modern and flexible approach to finding solutions that simplify the creation of inspired workspaces. Installnet's self-serve platform of 350 commercial furniture installation companies, previously known as the Office Furniture Installation Alliance (OFIA), has been rebranded as Installhub.

The purpose of Installnet, founded more than 25 years ago, is to create opportunities for people and communities to thrive. The company provides a range of services, from premium project management to Ecoserv, an award-winning circular decommission program.

"Our mission is to deliver industry-leading solutions that help employees, business and communities prosper," said Dale Ewing, founder of Installnet. "That includes zero waste to landfill through our Ecoserv program, which provides a much-needed, credible solution to companies serious about meeting their sustainability goals. Getting zero done is an audacious, but achievable goal."

Over the last year, Installnet has served more than 50 Fortune 1000 companies. Its award-winning Ecoserv program has diverted more than 30 million pounds of waste from landfills since its founding in 2012 and served more than 1600 community groups, providing much-needed furniture, fixtures and equipment.

In 2022, Ecoserv diverted 92% more waste from landfill than the year before and donations to community groups rose 35%. Installnet and Ewing were both honored with 2022 SEAL Sustainability Awards for Ecoserv. The SEAL Sustainability Award honorees range from global brands to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups. This is the second consecutive year Installnet has received the award.

In 2022 the company completed more than 11,000 installation projects in the U.S. and Canada, helping customers create inspired workspaces. With a robust installation partner network and a proprietary web-based software, the company expects to grow 20% in 2023.

ABOUT INSTALLNET:

Installnet, a leading commercial furniture solutions company, delivers inspired workspaces that help people, businesses and communities thrive. Our custom solutions are designed to serve our clients' unique needs, from project management to access to Installhub, a self-serve platform of installers, to Ecoserv, an award-winning circular decommission program. Many members of our network of 350 installation companies have been with the company since its founding 25 years ago.

New logos for Installnet and its programs Ecoserv and Installhub

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Installnet on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Installnet

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/installnet

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Installnet

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737659/Installnet-Launches-Brand-Refresh-Reflecting-Purpose-and-Mission