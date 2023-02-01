Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Balto Token (BALTO) on February 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BALTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on February 3, 2023.

As a decentralized brand with purpose, Balto Token (BALTO) is here to bridge DeFi concepts while building an ecosystem that adds equity, accessibility, and charity to the traditional narrative. BALTO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 3, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Balto Token

Balto Token is a project that encourages positive and open communication, and believes trust, transparency, and community are the three pillars to build longevity. It provides complete transparency in not only community and development, but security, and is fully KYC'd and audited. And it strives to form one of the most loved and inclusive communities in crypto.

Balto Token provides holders with a growth- and utility-forward approach. Building an integrated ecosystem, Balto Token assimilates cryptocurrency with later-generation concepts like treasuries, NFTs, rewards, decentralized exchanges and more. This omnichannel model allows the brand to continually generate holistic growth, while driving liquidity, income and charitable funds.

The Alpha Pack is Balto Token's inaugural NFT collection, comprised of 5,000 unique, generative Huskies on the Ethereum blockchain. It includes original artwork with all design, development and data created in-house by Beth Mason and smart contract engineered by Brewlabs. The collection features over 250 distinct trait layers, plus 15 collaboration and team rarities, and two 1-of-1 images. In addition to providing access to the Balto ecosystem, minting an Alpha Pack NFT provides exclusive utilities including BALTO token claims, games, merchandise and more.

25% of Alpha Pack NFT and 2% of BEP20 transactions are held in the community charity wallet with all funds donated directly to certified 501(c)(3) pet rescues and animal organizations. With Balto Token, the welfare of animals is a top priority. While the team will emphasize their efforts with dog-related charities, they are open to all organizations helping animals. As a community-driven project, its ideas and greatest accomplishments will not be singular, but rather a product of its collective efforts.

The Balto team is committed to responsible stewardship of token and donor funds, including its charity wallet, which will be public and transparent. Philanthropic beneficiaries will be announced ahead of donation, with funds presented in the form of a check, if possible, and content shared on social platforms to help further champion the organizations. The Balto team will act ethically, responsibly, and fairly in all dealings and the checks/aid provided will match the transactions within the wallet.

Balto Token is passionate about innovation and early adoption. The team is constantly researching and analyzing tomorrow's technologies to understand how best to integrate them with existing products and benefit investors. Upon completion of roadmap checkpoints I, II, and III in 2022, the brand began expansion efforts and the development of long-range planning and impact growth initiatives.

About BALTO Token

BEP20 BALTO was fair launched on the BSC on May 20, 2022, with a hard cap of one billion tokens. The current circulation is 780,000,000 with 220,000,000 burned at launch in a dead wallet. Blockchain expansion was made on December 16, 2022, with the addition of ERC20 BALTO on Ethereum with a total supply of 220,000,000.

By minting a limited supply, Balto remains true to its origin while creating viable and reliable incentive mechanisms and accommodating for future arbitrage. In addition to supply limitation, Balto employs treasury contracts for both tokens, utilizing transaction fees to purchase and lock BALTO. While accomplishing the same fundamental objective as burn models removing tokens from supply, the treasury differentiates itself by levying the entire Balto ecosystem plus outside revenue to create a powerful, continual growth structure.

BALTO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 3, 2023, investors who are interested in the Balto Token investment can easily buy and sell BALTO on LBank Exchange by then.

