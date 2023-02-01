Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the 1st Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship (FMSC) will kick off on Monday, February 6, with 444 competitors from 40 countries around the world.

Taking place in the middle of Wadi Ghub, in Fujairah's magnificent Dibba Mountain area, the highly decorated challenging competition is the first-of-its-kind sporting clay shooting championship in the region, with cash and in-kind prizes exceeding 1 million dirhams.

The championship, which concludes on February 11, 2023, will include 3 training days, with an opening ceremony slated to take place on February 8. The main tournament will take place on the 3 remaining days, and winners will be announced during the closing ceremony.

World Champion clay shooter George Digweed MBE has designed 8 terrain layouts to test all levels of skill, providing competitors with a novel experience in mountain shooting. The international championship boasts a special system that simulates real-life hunting experience, using 100% natural and eco-friendly clay targets, suitable for use by different age groups.

Commenting on the highly awaited event, Saif Al Zahmi, Director of the championship, said: "The championship includes four different categories: Open category, women's, junior and senior, and has attracted key professional competitors from around the world, while allowing beginners and amateurs to take part in the exciting games. It marks a significant opportunity to shed light on mountain sports in the region and establish Fujairah as a key destination for hosting qualitative sporting events and competitions."

Concluding, Al Zahmi expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for sponsoring the championship, praising his diligent support for sports of all kinds.

