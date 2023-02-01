Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Smart Eye AB (70/23)

With effect from February 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Smart Eye AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 13, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SEYE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762253 Order book ID: 282307 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Smart Eye AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including February 22, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SEYE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019762261 Order book ID: 282308 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.