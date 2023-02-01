Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
WKN: A2DGQ5 ISIN: SE0009268279 Ticker-Symbol: SE9 
Tradegate
01.02.23
11:47 Uhr
3,848 Euro
-0,080
-2,04 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2023 | 14:58
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Smart Eye AB (70/23)

With effect from February 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Smart Eye AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 13, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SEYE TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762253              
Order book ID:  282307                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Smart Eye
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including February 22, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SEYE BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019762261              
Order book ID:  282308                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
