1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the launch of 1E Patch Insights, a breakthrough solution that provides IT administrators with unparalleled real-time visibility into the status of the patch landscape and the power to quickly and easily resolve even the most challenging patching issues. With 1E Patch Insights, organizations can now ensure that their endpoints are always up-to-date and secure.

"Our DEX platform is unique in that along with improving experience and helping IT align with the business, it also helps the digital workplace be more secure," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "1E Patch Insights, part of that platform, is a major piece of that promise, giving unprecedented visibility and closing the vulnerability window."

Microsoft's first Patch Tuesday of 2023 addressed more than 100 common vulnerabilities and exposures, highlighting the increased vulnerabilities that organizations are facing today. What's more, Patch Administrators typically have little insight into their patching environment and must work with outdated information when attempting to increase patch coverage. This results in missed patches and device service-level agreement (SLA) targets.

Now, with 1E Patch Insights, organizations will be able to:

Increase patching compliance. It augments native Microsoft patching processes by surfacing real-time information about the patching process and detailed patching failure information.

It augments native Microsoft patching processes by surfacing real-time information about the patching process and detailed patching failure information. Gain complete visibility of the device environment throughout the entire patching cycle. 1E's new solution shares detailed device health, configuration, and patch status.

1E's new solution shares detailed device health, configuration, and patch status. Be certain of their environment's patching status. Organizations will be able to reduce their risk by knowing their patching numbers exactly and correctly prioritizing and addressing the most critical patches.

"More than half of all modern cyberattacks could have been prevented with more rapid and reliable patch deployments," said Steve Brasen, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates. "1E Patch Insights delivers the centralized visibility essential for achieving patch compliance goals that will boost security effectiveness and endpoint performance."

To learn more about 1E Patch Insights, please visit www.1e.com/platform/patch-insights/.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

