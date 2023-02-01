Trading Statistics January 2023

Stockholm, February 1, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for January 2023: The share trading decreased by 26.6% to a daily average of 3.072bn EUR, compared to 4.184bn EUR in January 2022. Compared to the previous month, December 2022, the daily average increased by 8.0%. Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 0.9% to a daily average of 336,060 contracts, compared with 339,201 contracts in January 2022. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 43.9% to a daily average of 40.1m EUR compared to 71.5m EUR in January 2022. Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 67.8%, compared to 69.8% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.0 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 87.4% For OMXH25 companies 93.8% For OMXS30 companies 89.5% 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com