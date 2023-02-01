CubiCasa Welcomes New Mexico MLS to Partnership Program

MLS Partnership Program Continues to Gain Momentum Since December Launch

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company, today announced that New Mexico MLS has joined its MLS Partnership Program launched in December.

Through CubiCasa's program, New Mexico MLS members now have access to free floor plans based on scans completed via the CubiCasa app, a discounted rate on optional add-on features like adding fixed furniture into a floor plan, calculating Gross Living Area (GLA) and an expedited delivery window, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa.

"This partnership is a natural next step in bolstering our robust property database to provide a more informed home buying experience across New Mexico," said Megan McFarlen, Executive Director of New Mexico MLS. "The ability to seamlessly include floor plans on every listing using CubiCasa will help potential buyers better understand the layout of a property and allow them to truly envision themselves calling one of our property listings home."

New Mexico MLS is one of the top MLSs in the state, and the only New Mexico-based MLS that provides statewide coverage of listing information1. With its extensive database and award-winning software platform, New Mexico MLS accumulates and disseminates vital New Mexico housing property data to buyers and sellers across the state. With CubiCasa, New Mexico MLS can now add digital property assets to its repertoire.

"Our Partnership Program is centered around providing more property data for more listings to improve the home buying experience," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people make in their life, and by partnering with New Mexico MLS, we're instilling confidence in potential buyers by empowering agents to provide them with a trusted and accurate digital asset of their desired property."

New Mexico MLS joins PrimeMLS and Georgia MLS as early participants in the MLS Partnership Program. This program launched months after CubiCasa rolled out its free product , which has led to record adoption of digital floor plans across the U.S.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About New Mexico MLS

Incorporated in 1998, the New Mexico MLS is a for-profit, solely owned subsidiary of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®. The New Mexico MLS serves over 1100 users and is the statewide network for New Mexico REALTORS®. The New Mexico MLS is dedicated to cultivating a spirit of collaboration, originality, and integrity. The New Mexico MLS continually reassesses their practices using innovative technology and social media strategies that are both inspiring and ambitious. The New Mexico MLS believes in inclusivity for all REALTORS® and has concentrated on fostering strong partnerships with other MLSs across the nation.

