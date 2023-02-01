PKD Foundation: Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation Names Susan Bushnell as New President and Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of Susan Bushnell as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. The PKD Foundation is a Kansas City-based nonprofit organization which funds Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) research and provides a variety of programs to serve the PKD community. PKD is a life-threatening genetic disease affecting 12.5 million men, women, and children worldwide.

Susan Bushnell is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading strategic initiatives and programs at national, regional, and local levels for nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining the PKD Foundation, Susan served as the Vice President of Development Operations at JDRF International overseeing revenue growth and resource development across core fundraising programs. In addition to JDRF International, she has also served in various leadership roles for March of Dimes, Autism Speaks and the American Cancer Society. She holds a bachelor's degree in Media Communications from Webster University - St. Louis and resides in the western suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri with her husband and two children.

"I look forward to bringing my experience in mission funding, galvanizing supporters, and growing revenue to the PKD Foundation," said Susan Bushnell. "I am impressed with the executive team and board's commitment to supporting the PKD community and am excited to lead the charge for this wonderful organization."

"As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome Susan as the new President and CEO of the PKD Foundation to lead our organization in finding treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease by funding research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national and local level," said Robert Roth, Board Chair, PKD Foundation. "We are confident that with Susan's extensive leadership track record, she will maximize the skills of our high performing team, moving our organization closer to our goals in support of the PKD community."

Since 1982, the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, has proudly funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds, making them the largest private funder of PKD research. The organization funds basic, translational, and clinical research, nephrology fellowships, and scientific meetings with a simple goal: to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD.

