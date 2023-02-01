Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023

WKN: 922305 ISIN: US95082P1057 Ticker-Symbol: WP7 
München
01.02.23
08:00 Uhr
136,00 Euro
+4,00
+3,03 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 16:26
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Is Ranked Among America's Best-Managed Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Wesco was ranked #173 on the Top 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022, as selected by The Drucker Institute and published in The Wall Street Journal. Wesco's ranking climbed 8.9 points over last year and was the largest gain within the Industrial Goods sector. This is the first year Wesco has been listed on the Top 250.

The Management Top 250 ranking measures five dimensions of corporate performance: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. For more Management Top 250 details and metrics, visit: https://on.wsj.com/3H03b6A

Wesco International, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737703/Wesco-Is-Ranked-Among-Americas-Best-Managed-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
