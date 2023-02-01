Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK8C ISIN: GB00B02QND93 Ticker-Symbol: PAN 
Tradegate
01.02.23
11:30 Uhr
5,850 Euro
-0,100
-1,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPOINT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPOINT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6505,85018:19
5,7505,85018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2023 | 16:46
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PayPoint plc: RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 FEBRUARY 2023

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital consists of 68,986,938 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00B02QND93.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.