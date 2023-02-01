Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Kids Foundation 2023 Garden Grant Application Window Open Now

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

WHAT: Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving children's nutrition and wellness, has opened its annual Garden Grant window to offer financial support to schools that wish to start or expand edible education spaces. Today through March 1, K-12 schools and nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply for grants of $3,000 each to support their edible learning spaces. Grants will be awarded in the late summer of 2023.

WHY: Through the Foundation's Garden Grant program, schools and nonprofit organizations turn outdoor spaces into powerful hands-on learning gardens that connect kids with food, spark their curiosity, and support classroom curriculum.

WHEN: The application window is open now through Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 11:59pm CST.

WHERE: Applicants can apply online at wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant .

DETAILS: Whole Kids Foundation's Garden Grant program is one of the nonprofit's longest-running annual grant programs and has provided more than $17,000,000 in grants to support over 7,500 edible learning spaces since 2011. Both new and previous Garden Grant recipients are encouraged to apply. Grant recipients will be selected and notified in August 2023. The nonprofit is hosting a 2023 Garden Grant Q&A Webinar at 2pm CST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 ( Register here ). To learn more about Whole Kids Foundation's Garden Grant program including complete eligibility details, visit: wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant .

About Whole Kids Foundation

Whole Kids Foundation supports schools and inspires families to improve children's nutrition and wellness. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas, and serves schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. For more information on the Foundation's school programs including school gardens, salad bars, beehives, and nutrition education for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org . For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Kids Foundation on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737710/Whole-Kids-Foundation-2023-Garden-Grant-Application-Window-Open-Now