Automatic Pictures: Executive Producer Frank Beddor Launches New Podcast "All Things Alice"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / The All Things Alice podcast will explore the cultural phenomenon of Alice in Wonderland. Frank Beddor, the author of the Looking Glass Wars Trilogy, is your host through a Wonderverse of interviews from all types of creators as they chronicle the dark yet empowering reality of Lewis Carroll's fantasies and answer the question - what is it about Alice that we can't stop telling her stories?

Frank Beddor has a simple goal - To become the go-to guy for all things Alice in Wonderland. Some may know Frank as the producer who made the hit comedy film There's Something About Mary (Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz). While others may know him as the creator and author of the best-selling books The Looking Glass Wars and the graphic novel Hatter M series. Both are based on the world that Lewis Carroll created.

"The All Things Alice podcast is a way for me to bring other creators that build stories in Wonderland into the community that will love and respect that passion for Alice and the characters that surround her. " says Frank. "This is a fandom that's lasted over 100 years, and is just as big as that of Marvel or Star Wars, but yet there is so few hubs for information around what's new and who's doing what. I'd like to fill that void by bringing everyone together."

The All Things Alice podcast will be available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon. The first season will last 10 episodes and feature notable guests like Vincent Proce, Ed Decter, and Brian Flora. For anyone interested in listening to outtakes of the podcast recordings, Frank's "The Looking Glass" Circle community forum will post those clips and more. It's free to join at FrankBeddor.com.

"I invite anyone who's been a long time or new fan of my work and any Alice in Wonderland property to take the red pill and listen to the podcast and join the community of like-minded folks." says Frank Beddor. "Come grab some tea and step through the looking glass with us!"

About Frank Beddor

Frank Beddor had scaled the heights of professional skiing (as a two-time freestyle world champion) in his early 20s before arriving in L.A. as an actor and film producer. Following the successes of Wicked and There's Something About Mary, he formed Automatic Pictures, a nexus of creative minds that develops projects across multiple platforms and mediums-film, publishing, games, audio, and television.

Beddor's vision started with his Looking Glass Wars series which became a New York Times bestseller and a sensation in the U.K. in 2004. He went on to create the Hatter M, series (six graphic novels depicting the journey of Alyss's faithful bodyguard, Hatter Madigan) to sate the appetite of his fans and readers. To cross-pollinate the LGW's universe of content, he also produced original songs, audio books, card games, video games, an apparel line, and a proposal for a theatrical musical. This holistic methodology satisfies fans and is impactful to sales. It's one that Beddor has applied to his slate of projects in development at Automatic Pictures.

Beddor is currently in pre-production on The Juliet for Warner Brothers. A near future science-fiction tale based on the classic story "Fondly Fahrenheit" by Alfred Bester. Beddor partnered with Chuck Roven (The Dark Knight trilogy) of Atlas Entertainment.

