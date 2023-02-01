Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: A2P878 ISIN: VGG2181K1057 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
01.02.23
17:24 Uhr
0,485 US-Dollar
-0,006
-1,12 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CN ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CN ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 17:26
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for CN Energy Group Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY).

About CN Energy Group Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol of CNEY. With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecologic benefits. CENY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cneny.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737713/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-10-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-CN-Energy-Group-Inc-NASDAQCNEY

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
