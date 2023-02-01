DJ Sign Up Today for the TRON Grand Hackathon a.k.a. "HackaTRON" Season 4

TRON Sign Up Today for the TRON Grand Hackathon a.k.a. "HackaTRON" Season 4 01-Feb-2023

Sign Up Today for the TRON Grand Hackathon a.k.a. "HackaTRON" Season 4

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON

Geneva, Switzerland | February 01, 2023 09:14 AM Eastern Standard Time

Season 4 of the TRON Grand Hackathon has begun! The submission period runs from February 1 to April 15, 2023, with winners to be announced May 15, 2023. A number of judges and partners are returning from Season 3 to offer their expert analysis to teams who are developing new solutions, building upon existing projects, or launching eco-friendly blockchain initiatives. Expectations are high following the success of Season 3.

If you are a blockchain enthusiast, developer, or entrepreneur, then you don't want to miss all that Season 4 has in store. Co-sponsored by TRON and Huobi, this hackathon has a 500,000 USDD prize pool and is sure to be one of the most empowering events of 2023.

Here are the basics of what you need to know about HackaTRON Season 4.

Benefits of Participating in a Hackathon

Participating in hackathons is beneficial for developers and entrepreneurs alike. It gives them networking opportunities and hands-on experience from working with new technologies such as blockchain or dedicating the time to develop smart contracts for a minimum viable product. The commitment prods progress for aspiring developers and hopeful startups. Hackathons are an excellent way to unite and challenge a team with a purpose and a deadline while growing new skills and having fun together! As if that wasn't enough incentive already, competing in hackathons also gives teams the chance to win some awesome prizes like the 500,000 USDD prize that will be up for grabs in Season 4 of the HackaTRON.

Winners will have priority status for potential listing on Huobi.com and will also be eligible to apply for funding from TRON DAO Ventures and Huobi Ventures. These are priceless perks for winners that could pave the way for significant advancement of their projects.

What to Expect from Participating in HackaTRON?

By participating in HackaTRON, teams develop decentralized applications to compete in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, Builder, and Eco-Friendly.

This season, the "Builder Track" is new and created for returning projects that are continuing development on TRON/ BTTC with significant updates for their projects. To participate in the Builder Track, projects must have previously entered the Hackathon, document updates with clearly defined new features, and not already have an investment commitment from TRON DAO Ventures.

The "Eco-Friendly Track" is also new and aims to encourage participants to join TRON in the mission to drive the blockchain industry toward sustainability and environmental stewardship via the TRON Climate Initiative.

DoraHacks, a Web3 development community engaging with a variety of blockchains to encourage innovators to "BUIDL" with blockchain tech, is a new partner for Season 4 and will be used as a developer forum.

Many of the partners and judges will be returning from Season 3, including industry leaders from VanEck, Valkyrie, Circle, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mirana, Binance Custody, Kucoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures, FalconX, Wintermute, Blockchain.com, Gate.io, Bittrex Global, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Gala Games, Unstoppable Domains, and others. In some ways, the chance to connect with and learn from proven experts is the most valuable aspect of participating in a hackathon.

How HackaTRON Works

HackaTRON Season 4 spans four months from February 1 to May 15, 2023. During this time, participants will have access to resources such as tutorials, tech talks, and expert coaching. All of which can help them create their decentralized application (dApp). Participants are then required to submit a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) by the end of the submission period in order to be considered for the competition.

Here's a quick overview of the schedule for Season 4:

-- February 1 to April 15 _ HackaTRON Submission Period (Working MVP Required)

-- April 16 to 30 _ Pre-Selection Judging Preparation

-- May 1 to 7 _ Judging Period

-- May 15, 2023 _ WINNERS ANNOUNCED!!!

Payout of the Prize Pool

The 500,000 USDD prize pool will be distributed among the winners. Payout of the prize pool will occur in two tiers. The first tier of 30% will be paid to winners on Saturday, May 13, and the second tier of 70% on Thursday, June 1, IF their decentralized application (dApp) goes live on the TRON/BTTC Mainnet.

Winners will be chosen in two major categories: judge and community forum. Five winners will be selected in each track for each major category. So, there will be five winners from each of the six tracks in the judge-selected category and five from each of the six tracks in the community-selected category. The USDD distribution will be broken down as follows:

-- Judge-Selected (same breakdown for each of the six tracks) - 1st Place _ 20,000 USDD - 2nd Place _ 15,000 USDD - 3rd Place _ 10,000 USDD - 4th Place _ 8,000 USDD - 5th Place _ 6,000 USDD

-- Community-Forum-Selected (same breakdown for each of the six tracks) - 1st Place _ 6,000 USDD - 2nd Place _ 5,000 USDD - 3rd Place _ 4,000 USDD - 4th Place _ 3,000 USDD - 5th Place _ 2,000 USDD

In addition, bonus prizes will be distributed in three categories: Project Engagement (6,000 USDD divided evenly among two winners), Determination (15,000 USDD divided evenly among three winners), and Community Contribution (5,000 USDD divided evenly among 10 winners).

SO.

Ready to become a blockchain developer on one of the world's premier blockchains? Then don't miss out on your chance to participate in Season 4 of the HackaTRON! With a 500,000 USDD prize pool up for grabs across six different tracks, this is your opportunity to prove your skills while taking advantage of amazing networking opportunities along with potential funding.

Sign up today on the HackaTRON website.

If you're interested in being the first to know about the latest news and updates on TRON, as well as the TRON Grand Hackathon, please subscribe to the TRON newsletter.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 138 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.7 billion total transactions, and over USD11.0 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

Contact Details

Hayward Wong

press.hackathon@trondao.org

