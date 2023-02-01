Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on January 31, 2023:

Transparency notification from EQT VIII Fund

1. Summary of the notification

EQT VIII Fund reported in a notification dated January 31, 2023 that on January, 26, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 50.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On January 26, 2023, EQT VIII Fund (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 116,899,284 shares with voting rights, representing 49.99% of the total number of shares issued by the company (233,846,153), versus 50.97 (119,199,284 shares) in the previous notification dated October 12, 2021.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) EQT VIII Collect SCSp 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg EQT VIII SCSp 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. 51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg Akita I S. r. l. 51A Boulevard Royal -L2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg

Date on which the threshold is crossed

26 January 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

50%

Denominator

233,846,153

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities EQT VIII Collect SCSp 0 0 0.00% 0.00% EQT VIII SCSp 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Akita I S. r. l. 119,199,284 116,899,284 49.99% Subtotal 116,899,284 49.99% TOTAL 116,899,284 0 49.99% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired

if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 116,899,284 49.99%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Akita I S. r. l. is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT VIII (GP) SCS.

PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

Additional information

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in over 57 countries across the globe with over 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005532/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com