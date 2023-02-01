(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights January 2023 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,802,543

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2022 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,623,192 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,802,548

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,673,940 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

