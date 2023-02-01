(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation)

Regulatory News:

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 Total number of voting rights January 31, 2023 172,444,229 Gross total of voting rights: 172,444,229 Net total2 of voting rights: 172,332,114

It is recalled that in addition to the legal obligation to inform the Company when certain portions of capital or voting rights are held, any natural person or legal entity, or any shareholder who should directly or indirectly, alone or in a group as defined by articles L. 233-10 et seq of the Commercial Code, hold a number of Company shares equal to or more than 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights, prior to the end of the fifth day of trading after this participation threshold is exceeded, should notify the Company by recorded delivery letter with acknowledgement of receipt.

This declaration is renewed under the same conditions each time a new threshold of a multiple of 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights is exceeded. Any shareholder whose participation in capital or voting rights falls below the aforementioned statutory shareholdings, is also bound to notify the Company in the same five-day term and in line with the same conditions.

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value €0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares after deduction of the shares without voting rights

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005851/en/

Contacts:

ELIOR GROUP