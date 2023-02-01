CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exciting and exclusive investment in European-based cyber and intel.

Funds advised by Rheingold Capital have acquired 100% of the shares in Cybersecurity Specialists SIM and ATECS.

Funds advised by Rheingold Capital GmbH have acquired 100% of the shares in Secure Information Management GmbH ("SIM", Germany) and ATECS AG ("ATECS", Switzerland) from German Zech Group.

An affiliate of the CEA Group, a Tampa, Florida-based investment banking and alternative asset management firm, has made a strategic investment. Founded in 1973, CEA has expanded its activities to include cybersecurity, intelligence, and space technology.

SIM Group is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced, customized electronic technology solutions for cyber security and intelligence applications. The Company's advanced digital solutions are being provided to national and international security, intelligence, and defense authorities across Europe, the Middle East, Asia as well as South and Central America for more than 20 years.

SIM and ATECS will continue to expand its business activities as a one-stop-shop supplier for the intelligence community across all relevant international markets.

Dr. Henning Walf, Managing Partner of Rheingold Capital: "We acquired an established, highly trustworthy and reputable player in the security sector, providing leading technology and best-in-class solutions to national law enforcement and intelligence agencies in all relevant markets. We will aim at capturing further expansion opportunities and enlarge the business footprint based on the Company's unique know-how and benefit from the fast-growing market for such solutions.

Chairman Rick Michaels stated, "We are pleased to participate in the investment group acquiring a strategic interest alongside European investors. We will be looking at the opportunities for international expansion through both organic group acquisitions and international joint ventures where the markets would be appropriate for these types of services. CEA will be assisting the company as a strategic advisor."

About Rheingold Capital

Rheingold Capital is an industrial holding company that invests into mid-sized companies across Western Europe with offices in Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Spain. Rheingold focuses on corporate carve-outs and its dedicated international team provides its broad expertise to the operating businesses and corporate sellers.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEAAtlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005261/en/

Contacts:

CEA

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman CEO

rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com

+1 813-226-8844



Rheingold Capital

Henning Walf

Managing Partner

walf@rheingold.capital

+49 221-3989-3421