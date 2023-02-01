Port Moody, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - SaaSberry Labs announce the launch of their revolutionary new software as a service (SaaS) platform, designed to streamline and improve the efficiency of business operations for companies of all sizes via custom-engineered software solutions.

Centred around their two flagship services, the Most Viable Product and the Design Lab, SaaSberry states that they can now turn an idea into a prototype with mock-ups and architectural drawings in just ten days and create a working product in the market in less than ninety days.

The long-awaited release has been in the works since 2018, with the innovative SaaSberry team eager to solve the problem of software and application builds taking months, if not years, and coming in way over budget.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/151904_figure1.jpg

The release of their Most Viable Product service aims to change the landscape of Software and application building. With typical builds taking up to 22 months, SaaSberry's M.V.P service aims to turn a client's idea into a fully functioning product, saving them time and money, with the aim to give the client's business idea the highest chance of success.

Acting CEO Chris Cade said, "We're excited to launch our M.V.P and Design Lab program at SaaSberry to help ignite the current business landscape into a new era of design and technological innovation. Whether you're a small firm looking for a software solution to help streamline your supply chain and out-going cost or a massive enterprise looking to build augmented reality, we have the innovation, engineering, and leadership to bring your idea to life quickly and efficiently. We believe we're changing the game in a competitive marketplace and this is the solution that can help businesses of all sizes thrive in today's competitive market."

As the demand for SaaS products continues to grow, SaaSberry Labs is well-positioned to be a leader in the industry. With its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company hopes to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

About SaaSberry Labs

SaaSberry Labs is a leading provider of software as a service solution, helping businesses around the world streamline and improve their operations using advanced technology. With a focus on user-friendliness and affordability, SaaSberry offers a range of tools and features that help businesses automate tasks, manage projects, and analyze data to make informed decisions.

For more information, visit www.saasberrylabs.com.

Media Contact:

Company Name: SaaSberry Innovation Laboratories

Contact Person: Chris Cade

Email: hello@saasberrylabs.com

Website: https://saasberrylabs.com/

Contact Number: +1 604-644-4411

Address: 301-220 Brew St, Port Moody, BC V3H 0E5, Canada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151904